Happy Diwali 2023: Light-Up Your Diwali Celebrations With Your Zodiac Guide To Auspicipious And Prosperous Festive Shopping!

The eagerly anticipated festival of lights is upon us, set to be celebrated on November 12th this year. As the festive excitement engulfs us, the enthusiasm for shopping reaches its peak. Here's an intriguing revelation – did you know that aligning your shopping choices with your zodiac sign can usher in good fortune? Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri shares exclusive insights and tailored tips for each zodiac sign, ensuring a harmonious and prosperous Diwali celebration.

Uncover personalized recommendations aligned with your zodiac sign. For example, Astrologer Parduman Suri advises, "Geminis should avoid glass items as gifts. If received, it's recommended to pass them on to someone else, ensuring a seamless flow of positive energy and abundance."

Unlock the secrets to a joyous and auspicious Diwali by incorporating astrology into your shopping decisions. Let the stars guide you toward a celebration filled with light, positivity, and prosperity!

Zodiac Guide To Bring In Prosperity This Diwali

Here's a quick guide for each zodiac sign:

Aries: Boost task accomplishment by placing a triangular-shaped red cloth near your pillow for 40 days.

Taurus: Enhance good vibes by gazing into a bowl of mustard oil on Saturdays and offering it to the Shani temple.

Gemini: Say no to glass gifts and, if received, share them with someone else for a positive flow of energy.

Cancer: Add a few drops of Ganga water to your bath bucket and avoid bathing with bare feet in the bathroom.

Leo: Donate black sesame seeds and be mindful of your words.

Virgo: Keep inner thoughts to yourself to avoid conflicts and toss seven dry coconuts into flowing water.

Libra: Sweeten the deal by feeding a bull some jaggery and choose your words wisely.

Scorpio: Enhance your Diwali experience with rose water baths.

Sagittarius: Recite Hanuman Chalisa and apply saffron tilak after bathing for good vibes.

Capricorn: Skip broken umbrellas at home and steer clear of alcohol, meat, and lies.

Aquarius: Mind your language, avoid arguments, and surprise your partner with a thoughtful gift.

Pisces: Keep broken objects out, tone down the spice in your meals, and enjoy a serene Diwali.

By following these simple yet astrologically guided activities, you can elevate your Diwali celebrations and ensure a positive start to the festive season.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)