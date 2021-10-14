हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dussehra 2021

Happy Dussehra 2021: Whatsapp messages, greetings, quotes to wish your loved ones!

The auspicious festival of Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami will be celebrated on Friday (October 15).

Happy Dussehra 2021: Whatsapp messages, greetings, quotes to wish your loved ones!
Pic courtesy: Pixabay (Representational image)

New Delhi: The much-awaited festival of Dussehra will be celebrated on Friday (October 15) and since the pandemic is still ongoing, most people are choosing to stay at home or are safely stepping out to celebrate the festival. Also known as Vijaya Dashami, the festival is celebrated after the nine-day long Navratri.

Dussehra is the time to recall the inspiring valour of Lord Rama and Goddess Durga to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. Demons Ravana and Mahishasura who were known for treachery and destruction were annihilated by divine forces Rama and Durga respectively to remind mankind that truth and goodness alone shall prevail.

To remind humanity that good is invincible and that evil will cease to exist, people across India celebrate this festival with great devotion.

Here are some Dussehra quotes and Whatsapp messages to wish your family and friends:

1. No matter how powerful evil may seem, it will one day crumble under its own weight. No matter how dim it may be, the light of truth will always prevail. Happy Dussehra!

2. Here's to celebrating the triumph of good over evil, and to remind that no matter how difficult is the path of truth, it alone shall prevail! Wishing a very Happy Dussehra to you.

3. May Lord Rama's grace be with you and your family and may you always keep spreading love and happiness! Wishing a very happy Vijaya Dashami to you. May Lord Rama bless you with happiness, strength and prosperity. May you always be determined to do good and spread love. A very Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

4. The day of Dussehra serves as a reminder that only the truth shall exist and the evil shall perish. A very happy Vijaya Dashami to you and your family!

5. This Dussehra, transform into a better person by getting rid of Kama vasana (Lust), Krodha (Anger), Moha (Attraction), Lobha (Greed), Garva (Over Pride), Irshya (Jealousy), Swartha (Selfishness), Anyaaya (Injustice), Amanavata (Cruelty) and Ahankara (Ego). Wishing a very Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

6. Here’s wishing you and your family good health, wealth, success and prosperity. May you be surrounded by goodness. Happy Vijaya Dashami!

7. This Dussehra, May you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganesha’s trunk; wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach; happiness as sweet and delicious as his ladoos and troubles as tiny as his mouse. Here's wishing you a very Happy Vijaya Dashami.

8. On this auspicious day, here’s wishing you happiness, good health and success. May you be blessed by Lord Rama. Here’s wishing you a very Happy Vijaya Dashami.

 

We wish our readers Happy Dussehra!

