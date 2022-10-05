Happy Dussehra 2022: Vijayadashami WhatsApp messages, wishes, greetings and quotes

New Delhi: One of the most awaited festivals, Dussehra or Vijayadashami is here and preparations are in full swing. Almost after 2 years of the covid-19 pandemic, this time the festival of Navratri and Durga Puja is being celebrated in full glory. Therefore, Dussehra will be marked will enthusiasm among devotees.

The 9-day-long festival of Sharad Navratri ends with Dussehra or Vijayadashami and celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is also the time to recall the inspiring valour of Lord Rama and Goddess Durga. In separate legends, Ravana was killed by lord Rama and the demon Mahishasura was annihilated by the divine forces of goddess Durga to remind mankind that truth and goodness alone shall prevail.

Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated with utmost devotion, reminding people that good is invincible and that evil will cease to exist.

If you are away from your loved ones this festival, don't be sad and send these WhatsApp, Facebook or text messages on Dussehra:

1. No matter how powerful evil may seem, it will one day crumble under its own weight. No matter how dim it may be, the light of truth will always prevail. Happy Dussehra!

2. Here's to celebrating the triumph of good over evil, and to reminding that no matter how difficult is the path of truth, it alone shall prevail! Wishing a very Happy Dussehra to you.

3. May Lord Rama's grace be with you and your family and may you always keep spreading love and happiness! Wishing a very happy Vijaya Dashami to you. May Lord Rama bless you with happiness, strength and prosperity. May you always be determined to do good and spread love. A very Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

4. The day of Dussehra serves as a reminder that only the truth shall exist and evil shall perish. A very happy Vijaya Dashami to you and your family!

5. This Dussehra, transform into a better person by getting rid of Kama vasana (Lust), Krodha (Anger), Moha (Attraction), Lobha (Greed), Garva (Over Pride), Irshya (Jealousy), Swartha (Selfishness), Anyaaya (Injustice), Amanavata (Cruelty) and Ahankara (Ego). Wishing a very Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

6. Here’s wishing you and your family good health, wealth, success and prosperity. May you be surrounded by goodness. Happy Vijaya Dashami!

7. This Dussehra, May you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganesha’s trunk; wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach; happiness as sweet and delicious as his ladoos and troubles as tiny as his mouse. Here's wishing you a very Happy Vijaya Dashami.

8. On this auspicious day, here’s wishing you happiness, good health and success. May you be blessed by Lord Rama. Here’s wishing you a very Happy Vijaya Dashami.

9. Jai Shi Ram, Wishing you and your family a very happy Dussehra!

10. On this Vijayadashami, celebrate the power of goodness. Dugga Dugga!

Happy Dussehra or Vijayadashami to all!