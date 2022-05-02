New Delhi: India will be celebrating the festival of Eid-al-Fitr on May 3rd. Meethi Eid or Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated after the month of Ramadan- that is considered to be the holiest month in a year by Muslims. During Ramadan, Muslims observe fast from pre-dawn to dusk for an entire month. They also increase their prayers, charity and good deeds to please Allah. Eid falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal - that is the tenth month of the Hijri calendar. As Muslims follow a lunar calendar, the crescent moon is sighted to mark the change in month. Unlike India, countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Malaysia and others will be celebrating Eid-al-Fitr on May 2nd.

Check out wishes, greetings, messages, photos, quotes to share with your loved ones on this special occasion.

May Allah gives you a million reasons to stay happy. Eid Mubarak, my dear!



On this special occasion of Eid, may Allah answers all your prayers. Eid Mubarak!



Our prayers have been answered. Eid is finally here to grace us with love, joy, and prosperity. Wish you and your family an amazing Eid!



On this day all I can ask Allah is to accept our prayers, sacrifices, good deeds, and always shower his blessing upon us.



May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and Sins and ease the suffering of all peoples around the globe. Eid Mubarak!



May this pious day brings you immense joy, happiness, peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!



Chand ki pehli dastak pe Chand Mubarak kehte hain, Sab se pehle hum aapko Eid Mubarak kehte hain.



Kuch is qadr pak ho rishta tere aur mere darmiyan, Jaise Taqreeb-e-Eid Aur Mah-e-Ramzan Ka. Eid Ka Chand Mubarak mere dost.

Muslims across the globe go for congregational prayers at mosques, listen to Eid sermon, dress up in new clothes and visit friends and relatives and prepare a feast at home to mark the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Fitr. Children are given either money or gifts by their elders and it is termed as ‘Eidi’.