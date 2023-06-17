Happy Father's Day 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And WhatsApp Messages For Daddy Dearest

The third Sunday of June is a slightly special Sunday - on this day, we celebrate the man who for many of us is our first childhood hero, our fathers. India is celebrating Father's Day on June 18 as are many countries across the globe. The first Father's Day official celebration took place in the United States of America where Sonora Smart Dodd, the daughter of a war veteran, wanted to pay an ode to all fathers in the world. According to reports, she was inspired by Anna Jarvis who founded Mother’s Day to celebrate her mother. On this special day, here are some sweet messages and quotes you can share with your dad over SMSs or WhatsApp, especially if you are staying apart.

Father's Day 2023: Wishes And Greetings

1. Happy Father's Day to one sweet dad! I'm so lucky to have you in my life.

2. Thanks for always having my back, papa. I love you.

3. When it comes to dads, I don't think it could get any better than this. Celebrating you today reminds me just how much you touch those around you!

4. To the world's greatest dad, Happy Father's Day! Your love and guidance have shaped me into the person I am today.

5. Happy Father's Day to the dad who can do it all—fixing things, giving advice, and making us laugh. You're simply amazing!

6. Sending love and appreciation to the coolest dad on the planet. May your Father's Day be filled with laughter and unforgettable moments.

7. You're the best dad ever. I mean, just look at how I turned out! Happy Father's Day.

8. I know every child says this, but you're the best dad in the world. I mean it. Happy Father's Day.

9. I may not say it all the time but just know I'm forever grateful for what you've done for our family. Happy Father's Day, papa.

10. Papa, you’re the man who's made me who I am today. Thanks for always being there.

11. Baba — you've made my life so much better. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Happy Father's Day.

12. Today's your day, Dad. Enjoy it, and know how loved you are!

13. All of the lessons you've taught me over the years have added up to the wonderful life I'm living today. Happy Father's Day, baba.

14. I'm so proud to be your child. Happy Father's Day, Dad!

15. Thank you for giving me so many of my fondest memories, papa.

Father's Day 2023: Top Quotes On Dads

“It is a wise father that knows his own child.” — William Shakespeare

A father's words are like a thermostat that sets the temperature in the house. - Paul Lewis

“A girl’s first true love is her father.” — Marisol Santiago

“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” — Tim Russert

“The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched.” —Justin Ricklefs

“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” — George Herbert

“No music is so pleasant to my ears as that word―father.” — Lydia Maria Child

“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter

“A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you.” — Dimitri the Stoneheart

“Fathers just have a way of putting everything together.” — Erika Cosby

“A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day.” — Susan Gale

"The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature." - Prevost Abbe