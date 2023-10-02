Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2023 Quotes: Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share

Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2nd each year, marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation in India. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is fondly remembered as ‘Bapu’, was born on October 2, 1869. This day is observed to honor his immense contribution to the Indian independence movement through non-violent civil disobedience. Gandhi's beliefs and principles continue to inspire millions worldwide.

"May the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi guide us towards a path of peace and unity."

"Wishing you a Gandhian lifestyle, filled with truth, compassion, and non-violence."

"Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Let's walk the path of truth and justice together."

"May we all embody the principles of love and tolerance that Gandhi Ji taught us."

"Wishing you a day of reflection and inspiration on this Gandhi Jayanti."

"May we follow the footsteps of Gandhi and work for a better world."

"Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Let's strive for a more compassionate and harmonious society."

"May the spirit of truth and non-violence guide us in our endeavors."

"Be the change that you wish to see in the world."

"An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind."

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

"You must be the change you want to see in the world."

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."

"First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win."

