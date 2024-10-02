Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Greetings To Share

Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2nd each year, marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation in India. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is fondly remembered as ‘Bapu’, was born on October 2, 1869. This day is observed to honor his immense contribution to the Indian independence movement through non-violent civil disobedience. Gandhi's beliefs and principles continue to inspire millions worldwide.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Wishes, Messages, Images, Posters, Status and Gandhi Jayanti Quotes

1. "May the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi guide us towards a path of peace and unity."

2. "Wishing you a Gandhian lifestyle, filled with truth, compassion, and non-violence."

3. "Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Let's walk the path of truth and justice together."

4. "May we all embody the principles of love and tolerance that Gandhi Ji taught us."

5. "Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Let's strive for a more compassionate and harmonious society."

Gandhi Jayanti Quotes 2024

1. "Be the change that you wish to see in the world."

2. "An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind."

3. "In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

4. "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

5. "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win."