Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best Wishes, Whatsapp Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Gudi Padwa 2023 Wishes in Marathi, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos in english: On the first day of the luni-solar Hindu calendar month of chaitra, Samvatsar Padvo, which is also known as the festival, is celebrated. Gudi is the name of the Lord Brahma's flag or emblem, while padwa is the first day of the moon's phase.

They start their mornings on Gudi Padwa with a traditional oil bath, wear new clothes, and decorate their homes. Moreover, gudi flags made of red or orange cloth and floral decorations are handmade by people. A copper or silver vessel is balanced upside-down on this flag. This gudi is set up at the front window or door of the house. It is said to represent wealth and the victory of good over evil.

This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 22, which is a Wednesday.

Here are some wishes, messages, greetings and quotes in marathi and english to share for Gudi Padwa 2023:

- In this new year look forward to new aims, new dreams, new achievements and everything waiting for you! Forget the failures, correct the mistakes; surely success will be yours! Happy Gudi Padwa!

- May the Gudi bring peace, happiness, and success to your life. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family!

- Today is a new day, adorned with new hopes, new plans, and new missions. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family!

- May your hate for your enemies fade away; May the darkness around you become lighter; May this Ugadi bring joy, health and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

- Naxidar kathivari Reshmi vastr,

Tyachyavar chandicha lota,

ubharuni Marathi manachi GUDHI,

Sajra karuya ha Gudi Padwa!

Nutan Varshachya Hardik Shubheccha

(नक्षीदार काठीवरी रेशमी वस्त्र,

त्यच्यावर चंडीचा लोटा,

उभरुनी मराठी मनाची गुढी,

साजरा करूया हा गुढीपाडवा!

नूतन वर्षाच्य हार्दिक शुभेचा)

- As the holy occasion of Gudi Padwa is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s hoping this festival of beauty brings your way bright sparkles of contentment, that stay with you through the days ahead. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa!

- May true happiness, success, longevity and good fortune bestow your feet this season! Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family!

- स्वागतकरूयानववर्षाचे, उभारून उंच गुढी, भरूनी वाहो सुखांनी प्रथम, मुहूर्ताची आनंदवडी, गुढीपाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

- May the flavour of raw mangoes, raw neem and jaggery remove all the bitterness from your life! Happy Gudi Padwa!

- Love, laughter and happiness may all of these be showered upon you this New Year! Wishing you and your entire family a very happy Gudi Padwa!

- May the darkness around you be replaced by love and light. And may this Ugadi festival bring joy, health, and prosperity in your life. Happy Gudi Padwa!

- Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a Happy New Year with plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

- नवेवर्ष,नवी सुरुवात, नव्या यशाची, नवी रूजवात, गुढीपाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Happy Gudi Padwa!