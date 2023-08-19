Happy Hariyali Teej 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Images And WhatsApp Messages To Share Today

Hariyali Teej falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month and in 2023, it's being celebrated on August 19. Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati - it commemorates Shiva and Parvati's union, thus symbolizing the profound bond between the universe's masculine and feminine energies. Legends have it that Goddess Parvati spent 107 births in rigorous penance to win over Lord Shiva's affection. It was during her 108th birth that Devi Parvati could finally win over Lord Shiva on this day. She also came to be known as Teej Maata. On the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej, here are some wishes and greetings that you can share with loved ones.

Hariyali Teej 2023: Share These Messages And Greetings

1. May Hariyali Teej bring lots of love and happiness to your relationship. Happy Hariyali Teej!



2. Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej!