trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650743
NewsLifestyleCulture
HARIYALI TEEJ

Happy Hariyali Teej 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Images And WhatsApp Messages To Share Today

On August 19, 2023, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated across the country, especially in northern parts of India. Share with your loved ones warm messages and greetings on this special day. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 09:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Happy Hariyali Teej 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Images And WhatsApp Messages To Share Today

Hariyali Teej falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month and in 2023, it's being celebrated on August 19. Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati - it commemorates Shiva and Parvati's union, thus symbolizing the profound bond between the universe's masculine and feminine energies. Legends have it that Goddess Parvati spent 107 births in rigorous penance to win over Lord Shiva's affection. It was during her 108th birth that Devi Parvati could finally win over Lord Shiva on this day. She also came to be known as Teej Maata. On the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej, here are some wishes and greetings that you can share with loved ones.

Hariyali Teej 2023: Share These Messages And Greetings

1. May Hariyali Teej bring lots of love and happiness to your relationship. Happy Hariyali Teej!

2. Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train