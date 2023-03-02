Happy Holi 2023: Give Your Gujiya A Twist Of Love This Year, Recipe Inside

New Delhi: Gujiya is a traditional Indian sweet that is popularly consumed during the festival of Holi. It is a deep-fried pastry that is stuffed with a sweet filling made of khoya (milk solids), dry fruits, and spices. Here's a recipe for a modern version of Gujia that you can try:

Ingredients:

For the dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)

1/4 cup powdered sugar or Jaggery

1/4 cup milk

For the filling:

1 cup khoya (milk solids)

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup chopped almonds

1/4 cup chopped cashews

1/4 cup raisins

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

For frying:

Vegetable oil

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, ghee, powdered sugar, and milk to form a dough. Knead the dough until it becomes smooth and pliable. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and set aside for 30 minutes. This easy recipe is by the chefs at 'Anardana' Restaurant, Gurugram.

In a separate bowl, mix the khoya, powdered sugar, chopped almonds, chopped cashews, raisins, and cardamom powder to form a smooth and homogeneous mixture.

Roll out the dough into small circles using a rolling pin. The circles should be about 3-4 inches in diameter.

Place a small spoonful of the khoya mixture onto each circle of dough.

Fold the dough over to create a crescent shape and pinch the edges together to seal the filling inside. Use a fork to crimp the edges for a decorative effect.

Heat the vegetable oil in a deep frying pan or a kadhai over medium heat.

Carefully place the Gujia in the hot oil and fry until they turn golden brown. Flip the Gujia occasionally to ensure even frying.

Remove the Gujia from the oil with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

Serve the Gujia warm or at room temperature.

Enjoy your modern version of Gujia and have a Happy Holi!