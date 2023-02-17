Happy Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes, Messages, Status for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023: It is believed that while there is a Shivratri every lunisolar month of the Hindu calendar, the Mahashivratri happens only once every year - which usually falls in the English month of February. There are different legends throughout history that describe the significance of Mahashivratri. According to the most popular one, it's believed Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati tied the knot on this day. It is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies that keep the world in balance. On this auspicious occasion, share with your friends and family some beautiful wishes and greetings.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Auspicious Wishes, Greetings

1. May Lord Shiva bless you with health, wealth, and prosperity. Wishing you a very Happy Maha Shivratri

2. May the divine power of Lord Shiva shower upon you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri!

3. Lord Shiva will always dispel darkness for us. Have faith. Happy Maha Shivratri.

4. Maha Shivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all with good things and perfect health.

5. May Lord Shiva guide you toward the path of success and peace. Wishing you a very happy Maha Shivratri!

6. On Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bestow his choicest blessings and good health on you and your family. Wishing you a very happy Maha Shivratri!

7. Jai Shiv Shankar Bholenath! Please bless us with happy and peaceful life and noble wisdom. May there be prosperity in every home. Shubh Maha Shivratri!

8. May Lord Shiva's many blessings bring you happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity, and harmony. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

9. May Lord Shiva remind us of all of our strengths and inspire us to work harder in life to achieve our goals. Wishing you a happy Maha Shivratri.

10. May you and your loved ones always be surrounded by the blessings of Lord Shiva. Warm wishes on Maha Shivratri to you.

11. Om Namah Shivaya! May there be prosperity in every home. Shubh Maha Shivratri!

12. May the divine energies of Lord Shiva be always there to bring positivity in your life. Wishing a blessed and beautiful Maha Shivratri.

13. May Lord Shiva always guide you through the good and bad times of your life. Warm greetings on Maha Shivratri to you.

14. God bless you and your family. This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva show you the divine path of truthfulness.

15. May Lord Shiva favour you with good health, joy, and success. Om Namah Shivay! Happy Maha Shivratri.

