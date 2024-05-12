Happy Mother's Day 2024: The second Sunday of May is marked as Mother’s Day which is celebrated across the globe and this year, it is on May 12. This day honours all mothers and motherly figures and expresses and showcases our gratitude, love and appreciation for them through words, gifts, and selfless gestures. Mother's Day is dedicated to our incredible mothers for everything and more they have done and do for us. On this special day, we take a moment to understand and celebrate your mother every day for the numerous sacrifices made they have made to make us happy.

You can make your mom's day memorable and extra special by sharing some heart-touching wishes.

Happy Mother's Day 2024 Wishes

Your strength and resilience inspire me every day. Happy Mother’s Day!

No day is complete without your sight, your pampering and your words of affection because you are the most special person in my life. Thank you for being an amazing mother!

Mom, you’re the reason I believe in miracles. Happy Mother’s Day!

Mom, you are the most outstanding woman in my life, and you’ll always be my number one. Have a very happy Mother’s Day!

To the best mom in the world, thanks for being there with your hugs, words of encouragement, and endless patience throughout the years. Happy Mother's Day.

Mom, you’re my forever role model. Love you to the moon and back!

Happy Mother’s Day Mom! Although we’re far apart you are always in my heart. I love you and miss you more than words can say.

Thank you for being my biggest cheerleader. Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother’s Day Quotes

"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." - Princess Diana.

“A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” – Agatha Christie

"A mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired. It need not be deserved." - Erich Fromm.

“A mother is clothed with strength and dignity and laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks her words are wise and she gives instructions with kindness.” – Proverb

Happy Mother's Day Heartfelt Quotes

Wishing you a Mother's Day filled with love, joy, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms out there! Your love and sacrifice are truly appreciated.

To the world, you may just be one person, but to us, you are the world. Happy Mother's Day!

Celebrating the beautiful bond between mother and child today. Happy Mother's Day!

Wishing a very special Mother's Day to the woman who gives so much love and care every day.

Mother's Day 2024: WhatsApp Status, Facebook Message and Instagram Caption to Share

Celebrating the incredible woman who gave me life and taught me love like no other. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

Thank you for being my constant source of strength, wisdom, and love. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

Today, I celebrate the amazing woman who raised me with love, grace, and endless sacrifices. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

Mom, your love is the fuel that enables me to do the impossible. Thank you for everything. Happy Mother's Day!