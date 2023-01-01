Happy New Year 2023: 10 lessons to take away from 2022

New year, new me: As another year comes to an end, the entire 2022 flashes before our eyes. Yes, other than your Spotifywrap 2022 you must be wondering how the year flew by. Most likely getting lost, crying, or even binge-watching shows to avoid work. So here we have for you 10 lessons you should take away with you in this new year for a NEW you!

Let's read these lessons learnt in 2022:

1. Don't make the mistake of "saving" on opportunities, until you don't have it anymore. They too have an expiry date.

2. If you do not chase after what you want, you will never have it.

3. There is no "perfect" time. The right is whenever you want it to be.

4. You won't always get the closure you want. Move on friend!

5. Stop trying to predict problems or the future. You are taking away the pain and enjoyment, without changing anything.

6. It is not a bad thing to outgrow everyone you meet. It's okay, it happens!

7. You don't need to have an ending to have a new beginning.

8. Forgive yourself for the mistakes you made in the past when you did not know better. It is all part of growth.

9. Believe in yourself especially when it gets difficult. Borrow some from your friends, family or your younger self!

10. Choosing nothing is also a choice. When you can't decide, you end up choosing nothing and that is okay!

It takes time and effort to reach all significant milestones in life. Along the journey, you could feel tired and lonely and question whether going on is worthwhile or not. However, keep in mind why you started and then keep going.