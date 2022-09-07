Happy Onam 2022: Sadhya recipes you can try at home

Onam 2022: The eventful Malayali rice harvest festival Onam is observed throughout Kerala. People from all communities in Kerala celebrate Onam with joy, excitement, and cheer. However, Onam sadhya is the most awaited part of the entire celebration because it not only brings together 25 distinct dishes on a single big banana leaf but also spreads the idea of communal harmony and peace.

The word "sadhya" refers to "feast" in Malayalam and indicates an exotic feast. Each member of the family is supposed to help with the Onam Sadhya or Onasadhya preparations. It often has more than 60 ingredients, including 26 different delicious curries, fried vegetables, sweet desserts, and other meals. The tradition of eating food is by hand and is presented on a banana leaf. Now all of us may not have the luxury to go to an actual feast so here are 6 sadhya recipes you can make at home.

6 delicious dishes you can prepare at home on the occasion of Onam are:

1. Sambar- A South Indian popular lentil and vegetable stew made with pigeon pea lentils(arhar dal), tamarind(imli) and a unique spice blend. It is healthy as well as nutritious being rich in protein and also other nutrients like vitamins and minerals.

2. Beetroot pachadi- It is made with cooked beetroot and plain yoghurt and is a bit sweet. Many varieties made of the same key recipe exist in different parts of Kerala. It’s served on the occasion of Onam, Vishu, and on Kerala Sadya. It is generally prepared with a choice of vegetables as a side dish or appetizer if not as the main curry.

3. Inji Curry- Inji curry is an inevitable part of the Kerala sadhya and is made from ginger, green chillies, tamarind(imli) and jaggery(gur) which lends it a hot, sour and sweet taste. It is said that inji curry is equivalent to having 101 curries.

4. Katti Parippu- It is a thick dal curry which is usually served first in meals. A plateful of cooked hot rice, drizzled with a tsp of desi ghee and crack a fried papadum and mix the whole thing. This curry goes best with pappadam.

5. Avial – It is a popular dish in South India and is quite commonly made on festive occasions. One of the main dishes for Onam Sadhya and a great combo with Adai. It is a thick mixture of 13 vegetables along with coconut oil and curry leaves.

6. Olan- Olan can be prepared with or without red cowpeas/brown beans. It’s a light and subtle-flavoured dish prepared from a white gourd or ash-gourd, and black-eyed peas, coconut milk and ginger seasoned with coconut oil.

Wish you all a very happy and safe onam!