Onam occurs on the day of Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month of Chingam according to the Malayali solar calendar. The pious celebrations honour Vamana, Lord Vishnu's avatar, and the return of King Mahabali.

The celebration also marks Kolla Varsham, the start of the Malayalam calendar year. In the month of Chingam, which occurs in August or September on the Gregorian calendar, the festival of Onam is observed.

Onam 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook, and WhatsApp Status

Here are some lovely Thiruvonam greetings you may share with your loved ones:

May the colour and lights of Onam fill happiness and prosperity in your home. Happy Onam!

May King Mahabali bless you with good health and happiness and may all your dreams and wishes come true.

On the occasion of Onam, I pray that your life is filled with abundance, happiness and success. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam! May the spirit of Onam festival guide you, and light your way.

May the vibrant colors of Onam fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Onam!

Onam is a time to celebrate the harvest and the unity of the community. May your life be as colorful and joyful as the Onam festivities.

Wishing you and your family a bountiful harvest of happiness and prosperity this Onam season. Have a wonderful time celebrating!

May the vibrant colors of Onam fill your life with joy and happiness. Wishing you a prosperous and delightful Onam!

On this auspicious occasion of Onam, may your life be as grand and splendid as the grand Onasadya feast. Happy Onam toyou and your loved ones!

Let the joyous songs and dances of Onam fill your days with merriment and your heart with contentment. Have a blessed Onam!

As the Onakkodi signifies new beginnings, may this Onam mark the start of wonderful opportunities and adventures in your life. Have a joyous Onam!

May the grand feasts, traditional dances, and vibrant celebrations of Onam bring you moments of pure happiness and cherished memories. Happy Onam!

Sweet Messages for Onam 2024

May the aroma of the Onam feast bring back cherished memories and create new ones with your loved ones. Have a joyous and memorable Onam!

On this Onam, let's celebrate the beautiful tapestry of our culture and traditions. May you have a day filled with laughter, love, and positivity.

Sending you my heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Onam. May the colors and joy of this festival brighten every corner of your life.

May the spirit of unity and togetherness that Onam brings, bind us all in a bond of love and harmony. Happy Onam!

On this auspicious occasion of Onam, may your life be as bountiful and beautiful as the pookalam. Have a wonderful celebration!

Let the melodies of Onam fill your heart with joy, and may the blessings of this festive season bring you endless happiness.

Like the golden grains of rice that make a sumptuous Onam sadhya, may your life be filled with abundance and delicious moments.

As the Vallamkali boat races symbolize teamwork and cooperation, may your life be a reflection of unity and success. Happy Onam!

Onam wishes in Malayalam

"സന്തോഷത്തിൻ്റെയും സമൃദ്ധിയുടേയും ഈ ഓണനാളുകളിൽ നിനക്കും കുടുംബത്തിനും സന്തോഷവും ആരോഗ്യവും നേരുന്നു. ഓണത്തപ്പൻ്റെ അനുഗ്രഹം നിങ്ങൾക്കെന്നും ഉണ്ടായികട്ടെ!"

"ഓർമ്മകൾ കൂടുകൂട്ടിയ മനസ്സിൻറെ തളിർ ചില്ലയിൽ ചേക്കേറാൻ ഒരു ഓണക്കാലം കൂടി വരവായി... നിനക്കെൻ്റെ ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ഓണാശംസകൾ!"

Wishing a Happy and blissful Onam to everyone celebrating!