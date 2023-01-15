Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes, greetings and messages to share on WhatsApp, status with family and friends

Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: In Tamil Nadu, Pongal is annually celebrated with tremendous enthusiasm. Usually held in the middle of January, during the Tamil month of "Thai," when rice and other basic crops are harvested, the four-day celebration is celebrated.

On Pongal, devotees prepare newly harvested rice in a fresh clay pot with milk and jaggery. Later, this Pongal recipe is supplemented with brown sugar, ghee, cashew nuts, and raisins. The occasion is turned into a joyful celebration with the addition of rangolis made by people outside of their homes. Pongal will be observed from January 15 to January 18 this year as well.

The Bhogi festival is celebrated on the first day, Thai Pongal on the second, which is also the most significant day, Mattu Pongal on the third, and Kaanum Pongal on the fourth.

Bhogi Pongal kicks off the four-day event, which is subsequently followed by Surya Pongal, Maattu Pongal, and Kanum Pongal. Every day has a special meaning, but the second day is the most significant.

Here are wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones and on social media today:

- Happy Pongal. May the season of harvest open the door for light and happiness and erase all troubles from your life.

- May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth and prosperity. Pongal O Pongal.

- The true meaning of festivals comes from celebrating them with our loved ones. It’s a reminder to tell them that you care, and these wishes, messages and quotes are the perfect way to show that. So, don’t forget to wish them this year!

- On the joyous occasion of Pongal, I send you the warmest and merry wishes. Have a lot of fun and enjoy every moment. Happy Pongal!

- Let us thank the sun, For burning himself to give us life,

Let us thank Plants, For sacrificing themselves for us,

Let us thank cattle and animals,

For Helping us to sustain our life. Pongal Vazhthakal

- May the Pongal festival, which marks the beginning of the harvest season, bring you happiness, joy, prosperity, and wealth as you thank the hero of your farmland, the cattle. Pongalo Pongal!

- We pray that this festival heralds a new era of happiness, prosperity, and good fortune for you. Happy Pongal in 2023!

- May the Sun God shower you with love and blessings.

- May the sweetness of abundant milk and sugarcane fill your life with joy and success. Happy Pongal to you and your loved ones!

Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes in Tamil

- வருகிறது புதுப்பொங்கல் வளரும் தைப்பொங்கல் காளைகள் சீறிப்பாய காத்துக்கிடக்கும் வாடிவாசல் அரிசிமாவில் கோலமிட்டு ஜொலிக்கிறது வீட்டு வாசல்

- அன்பு பொங்க ஆசை பொங்க இன்பம் பொங்க இனிமை பொங்க என்றும் உங்கள் வீட்டில் மகிழ்ச்சி பொங்க பொங்கலோ பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துக்கள்.