Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Wishes, Quotes And WhatsApp Messages To Share With Your Siblings

It's time to celebrate the love between siblings as India gears up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread, or rakhi, around their brother's wrist, and the latter promises to protect and cherish their sisters. This year, Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi festival is being celebrated on both August 30 and 31. Pandit Jagannath Guruji points out that as per the Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan falls on Wednesday, August 30. However, due to the inauspicious Bhadra Kaal period, celebrating it on August 31 is also considered. "On August 30, the unfavourable Bhadra Poonch lasts from 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm, followed by the Bhadra Mukha from 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm. Bhadra Kaal ends at 9:01 pm, marking the suitable time for Raksha Bandhan rituals and tying rakhis among siblings," says Jagannath Guruji. On this special occasion, share warm messages with your siblings. Let's check out some heartfelt messages that can be shared.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Wishes To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters

1. Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sweetest and caring sibling. I wish for your happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi this year.



2. On this wonderful occasion, I want to celebrate the bond of love that we have always shared with all my heart. Wish you a happy and prosperous Rakhi.

3. Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan filled with joy, laughter, and lots of love You are the best brother one could wish for.

4. Wishing a joyous Raksha Bandhan to my wonderful brother. May our love and understanding continue to flourish.

5. Dear sister, your love has always been my source of strength. On this Rakhi, I promise to cherish and support you forever. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

6. As the years pass, our bond only grows stronger. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my irreplaceable sister!

7. You are the most special person in my life, and I pray that all your dreams come true. May you always be happy and healthy! Happy Raksha Bandhan.

8. Distance may keep us apart, but our love knows no boundaries. Sending you heartfelt Rakhi wishes across the miles.

9. Happy Raksha Bandhan! May our bond be as colourful and vibrant as the Rakhi we exchange today.

10. Our bond is like a precious gem – strong, valuable, and timeless. Happy Raksha Bandhan, my precious sibling!

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Quotes On Sibling Relationships

1. “I may fight with my siblings. But once you lay a finger on them, you’ll be facing me.” – Abby Slater

2. “Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” – Sam Levenson

3. “They say that no matter how old you become, when you are with your siblings, you go back to childhood.” – Karen White

4. "A sibling represents a person’s past, present, and future.” – John Corey Whaley

5. “A sibling is the lens through which you see your childhood.” – Ann Hood