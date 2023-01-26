Happy Republic Day: THESE Tricoloured Recipes and Mocktails are a MUST try this long weekend

Republic Day weekend: Having your kids sit with you for any activity seems to be a challenge but when you use bright colours and let the kids lead the process, you would be surprised how intrigued your children would be. Cooking is one such activity that can instil patience in kids and adding the tricolour factor into the recipes will make your long weekend fun and enjoyable.

Here are 5 recipes that you must try with your family:

1. Tricoloured pasta

Boil pasta in one pot and prepare three different sauces- red, white and pesto (green). Not only will you learn which sauce pasta is your favourite but you will also be able to create an aesthetic Instagram story.

2. Dumplings

Your favourite dumplings will take on an Indian flavour! For a happier Republic Day in 2023, season them with flavours and wintery components rather than leaving them plain. Simply make three different flag-themed dough patterns, then fill them with the veggie or meat-based filling of your choice.

3. Idli

Divide the idli batter into three equal portions. Set aside a portion for the white idlis. Red chillies and some tomatoes should be chopped, and they should only be cooked for a few minutes. To produce the orange-coloured idlis, cool it down, crush it into a smooth paste, and then combine it with one portion of the batter. For the green idlis, repeat the process using coriander or mint leaves and green chilli.

4. Kebabs

The simplest tricolour dish ever is depicted here, for green-Hariyali kebabs, white-Malai kebabs, and saffron-coloured Tandoori kebabs. Now you can either make these in veg or drown in the meaty flavours.

5. Jelly-based mocktail

Relive your childhood with this delicious jelly recipe, for saffron - Orange juice, white-crushed ice and green - Green mango juice.