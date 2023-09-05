Happy Teachers' Day: Warm Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages And Greetings To Share With Your Mentors

Teachers' Day 2023: Teachers hold a special significance in our lives and in India, September 5, is celebrated as Teachers' Day. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President, and second President of independent India who was also the recipient of Bharat Ratna.

Happy Teachers' Day: Wishes To Share With Your Teachers

1. The influence of a good teacher can never be erased. Thank you for making a difference in my life. Happy Teacher's Day!

2. To the teacher who sparked my curiosity, Happy Teachers' Day!

3. You opened my mind and guided me at every step. Happy Teachers’ Day!

4. Just wanted to let you know how much your time, effort, and hard work is appreciated. Happy Teachers’ Day!

5. You are not just a teacher; you are a mentor, a friend, and an inspiration. Happy Teacher's Day!

6. To the teacher who believed in me when I didn't believe in myself, thank you. Happy Teacher's Day!

7. Blessed are students like me who have teachers like you to guide and support them. Best wishes on World Teachers' Day to the most wonderful teacher.

8. Happy Teachers' Day! Your ability to make learning enjoyable is a gift I will always cherish.

9. Dear teacher, your belief in my abilities has given me the confidence to chase my dreams. Thank you for being my guiding star. Happy Teachers' Day!

10. May your day be filled with appreciation and love for all the lives you've touched. Happy Teacher's Day!

Teachers' Day 2023: Best Quotes On Teachers

1. Teachers can transform lives with the precise blend of chalk and challenges - Joyce Meyer

2. Education is not simply the filling of a container but the kindling of a fire - WB Yeats

3. If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life. - Barack Obama.

4. Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students. –Solomon Ortiz

5. One good teacher in a lifetime may sometimes change a delinquent into a solid citizen. - Philip Wylie

6. Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world. - Malala Yousafzai

7. They inspire you, they entertain you, and you end up learning a ton even when you don't know it." - Nicholas Sparks

8. Teaching kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is best. – Bob Talbert

9. Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well. - Aristotle.

10. The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery. - Mark Van Doren