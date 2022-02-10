Happy Teddy Day 2022: Greetings, wishes, messages to share with your partner on February 10

New Delhi: As we are halfway through Valentine's Week,there is no doubt that love is in the air! While people eagerly wait for February 14, Valentine's Day - to celebrate and express love with all festivities, grandiose and gestures - the week leading up to it is equally special. Each day is dedicated to a thing that holds a special place in popular culture when it comes to romance. The first day of Valentine’s Week is celebrated as Rose Day, followed by Propose Day and Chocolate Day and leading to Teddy Day. The popular bear soft toys termed as Teddy, have made a special place for themselves among lovers. It is often gifted to the beloved, who loves its cuteness and keeps it close to them.
Teddy Bears come in all sizes, shapes and colours depending upon your preference.There are even loving messages embossed on these Teddy Bears. On Teddy Day 2022, apart from gifting your beloved the most loved soft toy, write a special customised note as well, to make it a little more special.
Below are greetings, wishes, messages and texts to share on Happy Teddy Day 2022:
- Sending a cute teddy bear to my cutest, cuddly beloved who is certainly my life. Happy teddy day!
- Gifting Teddy bears is a cute ways of expressing love. Sending one for you on this beautiful occasion. Happy teddy day, my love.
- Nothing can match the warmth of your hugs but this Teddy will come close, I hope. Happy Teddy Day, my love!
- Hope this Teddy will make you smile when I am not around. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart!
- Who said teddies aren't real. Just look at you! You are the cutest and most lovable teddy! Happy Teddy Day!
- Happy Teddy Day to the love of my life. I want to express today that you are my best friend. I miss you every night and every day!
- Whenever I see these Teddy bears, it reminds me of you and your charm. So here's a Teddy for my sweetheart.
- I'm sending a cuddly teddy bear to my lovely and gorgeous love because you should always keep smiling. Happy Teddy Day, my love
- Here's a Teddy for all the big hugs I want to give you when we are not together. Happy Teddy Day.