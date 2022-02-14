हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Valentine's Day 2022

Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Best wishes, greetings and messages, to celebrate love on February 14

Each year Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14.

Happy Valentine&#039;s Day 2022: Best wishes, greetings and messages, to celebrate love on February 14
Pixabay

New Delhi: Valentine’s Day is hailed as the Day of love. It is the day couples confess their love for each other, spend romantic and quality time with their partner and also exchange gifts. The day of love, however, is not limited to them. People also profess their love and gratitude for their friends, family members or anyone who they feel grateful and blessed to have in their lives. Before Valentine's Day, Valentine’s Week is observed on February 7 with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, leading up to February 14 - the Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day has gained immense significance in popular culture and is celebrated each year with zest and pomp. Below are some wishes, messages, greetings that you can send your loved ones on Valentine’s Day 2022.

- The more time we spend together, the more we fall in love with each other. Happy Valentine's!

- Through all the seasons, through all of time, I love you. Happy Valentine's Day.

- When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock, and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day.
 

- Like you and me, some things are just meant to be. Happy Valentine's Day.

- You're my best friend and my partner in crime. Thank you so much for being you. Happy Valentine's Day.


 

- You are the very brightest star of my life. Without you, I would not endure the dark night. I love you! Happy Valentine’s Day!

- I did not believe in love at first sight, but then I saw you. I have never been this happy after being proved wrong. Happy Valentine’s Day!

- My love for you is beyond this universe. If the multiverse exists, then I love you on every alternate earth. Happy Valentine’s Day!
 

