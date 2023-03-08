Happy Women's Day 2023: Best Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Images, Quotes, Status, Wishes Photos To Share With The All The Women In Your Life

Happy Women's Day: Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8 every year, serves as a reminder of all the victories women have accomplished in a wide variety of fields. Further, it recognises the need for the ongoing effort to achieve gender equity and equality. It's necessary to highlight and honour the ladies in our life on this day. It also serves as a day to reflect on the struggle for gender equality as well as the unfinished tasks. Sharing encouraging thoughts and messages that empower and encourage women is one way to celebrate the occasion.

The campaign theme for International Women's Day 2023 this year is #EmbraceEquity, which intends to spark discussion about "Why equal opportunities aren't enough" throughout the world. Celebrating the women in our lives, such as our mothers, grandmother, sister, wife, girlfriend, and others, is just the beginning of celebrating Women's Day.

The United Nations has chosen "DigitALL; Innovation and technology for gender equality" as the theme for this year, which highlights the digital gender gap and how it exacerbates economic and social inequalities.

Wishes, and greetings, WhatsApp status, Facebook posts and images to share on Women's Day:

- Happy Women's Day! You're an inspiration to me and so many others. Keep shining your light and making a difference in the world.

- There are so many times when we don’t fully appreciate what women do for us. Here’s a big thank you to all the magnificent women! Happy Women’s Day!

- Our world would mean nothing if there were no women in it. Their courage, tenderness and ability to move through life while conquering challenges amazes us every day, Happy Women's Day to all.

- To the amazing women in my life, thank you for your strength, resilience, and unwavering support. Here's to a day dedicated to honouring your incredible contributions.

- Happy Women's Day to my favourite trailblazer! You've broken down barriers, challenged stereotypes, and shown us what true determination looks like. Keep being a boss and making your mark on the world.

- To all the incredible women in the world, shine on, not just today but every single day. Happy Women's Day.

- "There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer." - Rihanna.

- Happy Women's Day to strong, intelligent, talented and simply wonderful women! Don't ever forget that you are loved and appreciated.

- "If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?" - Malala Yousafzai.

- “I am no bird, and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will.” - Charlotte Brontë

- Well-behaved women seldom make history! To all the women who break the glass ceiling and pave the way for a better future, Happy Women's Day.

- “I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life.” - Maya Angelou

- “If you don't see a clear path for what you want, sometimes you have to make it yourself.” – Mindy Kaling

- All I wish on this special day is that may you never stop dreaming and lose hope. May you always fight for your rights! Happy Women’s Day.

To all the womxn in this world, there is nothing you cannot achieve and there is more to you than you see or the world makes you see. You are perfect in every move you take, every stroke you make, every bite you eat and every walk to venture. There is nothing "too much" about you- You are your own champion!

Happy Women's Day!