On March 8 of each year, the world celebrates International Women's Day, which has as its theme for this year as per UN, "Invest in Women: Accelerate progress" and aims to praise and recognize the outstanding accomplishments of women with a focus on addressing economic disempowerment to highlight the significance of diversity and empowerment across all sectors of society.

Celebrating the women in our lives, such as our mothers, grandmothers, sisters, wives, girlfriends, and others, is just the beginning of celebrating Women's Day. This is a collection of greetings to post on Facebook and WhatsApp this Women's Day.