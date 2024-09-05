Haritalika Teej 2024: Brahma Yoga And Ravi Yoga Promise Auspicious Results

The Haritalika Teej fast is observed on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad month, which falls a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, it will begin on September 5 at 12:21 PM. However, married women will observe the fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on September 6. Married women keep this fast for their husband's longevity and unwavering marital bliss, while unmarried girls may observe it to attract a good husband.

According to Astrologer Parduman Suri, this Haritalika Teej is marked by the formation of both Brahma Yoga and Ravi Yoga. These yogas are considered significant in astrology and have a highly positive impact on one's life. It is believed that worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati during these yogas will bring inexhaustible blessings. Brahma Yoga bestows knowledge, intellect, and fortune, and is an indicator of success, prosperity, and respect in life.

Meanwhile, Ravi Yoga provides energy, courage, and leadership abilities, and worshiping during this time is believed to bring success, fame, and honor. On Haritalika Teej, offerings to Lord Shiva should include bel leaves, shami leaves, betel leaves, banana leaves, bamboo, deodar leaves, bhringaraj, ashoka leaves, datura, and oleander. On this day, along with Shiva and Gauri, Lord Ganesha is also worshipped.

Haritalika Teej Auspicious Timing

The third day of the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad month will begin on September 5 at 12:21 PM. The fast will conclude on September 6 at 3:22 PM. Therefore, the fast for Haritalika Teej will be observed on September 6. Ravi Yoga will start on September 6 at 9:25 AM, followed by Shukla Yoga from early morning until 10:15 AM. Brahma Yoga will begin thereafter. The most auspicious time for worship is between 6:00 AM and 8:30 AM.

Women observing fast should keep these things

- On this day, fasting women should avoid using harsh words towards anyone.They should not speak ill of others or harbor any jealousy.

- Consumption of milk should be avoided, as it is believed to invite misfortune during the fast.

- Avoid wearing black and white clothing. Black symbolizes negative energies, while white is often associated with widowhood.