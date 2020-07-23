Hariyali Teej 2020: Ladies, here's how you can celebrate the festival

New Delhi: Hariyali Teej is being celebrated in India on Thursday (July 23). Teej is a festival in which married women pray for their husband's long life. The festival is largely dedicated to the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. There are three types of Teej - this one is known as Hariyali Teej as it falls in the month of Shravan.

As per drigpanchang.com, the puja timings are as follows:

Tritiya tithi begins - 7.22 pm on July 22

Tritiya tithi ends - 5.03 pm on July 23

Hariyali Teej is celebrated with full fervour in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Along with married women, young girls also participate in the festivities.

On the auspicious festival, women and unmarried girls enjoy swing rides (jhulas are set up under the trees or in the courtyard), apply mehendi, wear traditional clothes and pray to Goddess Parvati. Married women usually observe fast on this day and await the moon sighting during the night.

We wish our readers a very Happy Hariyali Teej!