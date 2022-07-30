Hariyali Teej 2022: Date, puja timing and significance - all you need to know

Hariyali Teej 2022: A significant Hindu festival, the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on July 31 this year. The colourful festival is celebrated with a lot of grandeur by mainly women of North India. This Teej observes the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu mythology, Parvati followed a strict fast and went through 108 lives, before she became Shiva's wife. On this day of Hariyali Teej, it is believed Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife.

Hariyali Teej 2022: The celebrations

Similar to the Karwa Chauth, this Teej is regarded as a significant event for married women. Hariyali Teej is also known as Shravani Teej, Choti Teej, and Madhusarva Teej. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand are some of the states where Hariyali Teej is celebrated. Women keep fast to pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands and family members. Many unmarried women also fast, praying for getting a good husband. Many married women visit their parents' homes on this day. Women usually wear green, lots of colourful bangles, apply mehendi and regale in the festivities.

Hariyali Teej 2022: Date and Timing

The third day of Shukla Paksha is celebrated as Hariyali Teej. On July 31, Sunday, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated in India this year. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 2:59 AM on July 31 and will end at 4:18 AM on August 1. Here are the auspicious timings of the day:

Brahma Muhurta: 4.18 AM - 5:00 AM

Godhuli Muhurta: 6:59 PM - 7:23 PM

Amrit Kalam: 11:43 AM - 01:28 PM

Nishita Muhurta: 12:07 AM, August 1 - 12:49 AM, August 1

Types of Teej:

There are three types of Teej — Hariyali, Kajari and Hartalika. The first one falls on the third day of the bright half of the lunar month of Shraavana or Shravan. The second one on the third day of the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada while the last one falls on the third day of the bright half of Bhadrapada.

Hariyali Teej: Meaning

Hariyali Teej derives its name from monsoons (Shraavan or Saawan) - a time when there is greenery or hariyali everywhere, therefore it is called Haryali Teej.