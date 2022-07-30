NewsLifestyleCulture
HARIYALI TEEJ 2022

Hariyali Teej 2022: Date, puja timing and significance - all you need to know

On this day of Hariyali Teej, it is believed Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife. The festival is celebrated by women of mainly northern India, where they pray for the long life and well being of their husbands and family members

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 03:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The third day of Shukla Paksha is celebrated as Hariyali Teej
  • Similar to the Karwa Chauth, Hariyali Teej is regarded as a significant event for married women
  • Hariyali Teej is also known as Shravani Teej, Choti Teej, and Madhusarva Teej

Trending Photos

Hariyali Teej 2022: Date, puja timing and significance - all you need to know

Hariyali Teej 2022: A significant Hindu festival, the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on July 31 this year. The colourful festival is celebrated with a lot of grandeur by mainly women of North India. This Teej observes the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu mythology, Parvati followed a strict fast and went through 108 lives, before she became Shiva's wife. On this day of Hariyali Teej, it is believed Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife.  

Hariyali Teej 2022: The celebrations

Similar to the Karwa Chauth, this Teej is regarded as a significant event for married women.  Hariyali Teej is also known as Shravani Teej, Choti Teej, and Madhusarva Teej. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand are some of the states where Hariyali Teej is celebrated. Women keep fast to pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands and family members. Many unmarried women also fast, praying for getting a good husband. Many married women visit their parents' homes on this day. Women usually wear green, lots of colourful bangles, apply mehendi and regale in the festivities. 

Hariyali Teej 2022: Date and Timing

The third day of Shukla Paksha is celebrated as Hariyali Teej. On July 31, Sunday, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated in India this year. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 2:59 AM on July 31 and will end at 4:18 AM on August 1. Here are the auspicious timings of the day:

Brahma Muhurta: 4.18 AM - 5:00 AM

Godhuli Muhurta: 6:59 PM - 7:23 PM

Amrit Kalam: 11:43 AM - 01:28 PM

Nishita Muhurta: 12:07 AM, August 1 - 12:49 AM, August 1

Types of Teej: 

There are three types of Teej — Hariyali, Kajari and Hartalika. The first one falls on the third day of the bright half of the lunar month of Shraavana or Shravan. The second one on the third day of the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada while the last one falls on the third day of the bright half of Bhadrapada.

Hariyali Teej: Meaning

Hariyali Teej derives its name from monsoons (Shraavan or Saawan) - a time when there is greenery or hariyali everywhere, therefore it is called Haryali Teej.

 

Live Tv

Hariyali Teej 2022Hariyali TeejHariyali Teej timingsHariyali Teej dateHariyali Teej puja timingHariyali Teej meaning

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022