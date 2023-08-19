Hariyali Teej 2023: Check Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Rituals For Married Women

The vibrant and joyous festivities of Hariyali Teej is once again gracing communities with its presence, as people across the region come together to celebrate this auspicious occasion. Hariyali Teej, a significant Hindu festival, marks the advent of the monsoon season and the abundance of greenery that it brings. The name "Hariyali" translates to "greenery," symbolizing the lush landscapes that thrive during this time of the year.

Hariyali Teej, will be observed on August 19 this year, is a day when married women fast for the longevity and well-being of their husbands, while unmarried women observe the fast with the hope of finding a suitable life partner.

On the occasion of this day, women traditionally revere Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They present pure and simple meals as an offering to seek their favor, often donning green attire like suits or sarees.



Hariyali Teej Shubh Muhurat

Hariyali Teej is two days before Naag Panchami so, as per Drik Panchang, this year Tritiya Tithi will begin at 8:01 pm on August 18 and end on August 19 at 10:19 pm.

Hariyali Teej Pooja Samagri

Vilva Leaves (bel patra)

Dhatura

The sacred thread of shami leaves

Coconut

Supari (betel nut)

Chandan

Kalash and rice

Akshat

Mauli

Gangajal

Incense stick

Katha book

Oil or Ghee for lighting diya

Fruits

Flower

Hariyali Teej Celebrations

Characterized by traditional rituals, women clad in bright green and adorned with intricate henna designs on their hands, gather to celebrate the festival's essence. The day holds special significance for married women, who pray for the well-being and longevity of their spouses. The atmosphere is filled with devotion, as they offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, seeking blessings for a harmonious married life.

The streets come alive with processions, music, and dance performances, showcasing the cultural richness of the communities. The aroma of traditional sweets and savories wafts through households, as families prepare delectable dishes to share the festive spirit. Hariyali Teej is not only a religious event but also an occasion for socializing, fostering bonds, and passing down age-old customs to the younger generations.

As the festival continues to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, it remains a cherished and exuberant part of the cultural tapestry, celebrating the beauty of nature and the bonds of love.

