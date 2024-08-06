Hariyali Teej 2024: Regional Variations Around India

Hariyali Teej, one of the significant festivals in India, is celebrated with much fervor and joy, marking the arrival of the monsoon season and honoring the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. While the essence of the festival remains consistent, its observance showcases a rich tapestry of regional variations that add to the cultural diversity of India. Here’s a glimpse into how different regions celebrate Hariyali Teej.

Despite the differences in celebration styles, the underlying essence of Hariyali Teej remains the same—celebrating love, devotion, and the joy of the monsoon season.



1. Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, Hariyali Teej is a grand affair. Women dress in vibrant green clothes, symbolizing fertility and prosperity. The celebration includes singing traditional folk songs, dancing, and applying intricate mehndi (henna) designs on their hands. Swinging on beautifully decorated swings (jhoolas) is a central activity, symbolizing the joy of the rainy season. Processions featuring beautifully adorned idols of Goddess Parvati are taken out, accompanied by folk music and dance.

2. Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Braj region (Mathura and Vrindavan), Hariyali Teej is celebrated with devotional fervor. The festivities include singing songs dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha, as the region has a deep association with their divine love. Women gather to swing on the jhoolas while chanting and singing bhajans. Special prayers and rituals are conducted in temples, and sweets like ghewar and malpua are prepared and distributed among friends and family.

3. Haryana

Haryana's Hariyali Teej is marked by traditional rituals and community gatherings. Women perform a series of fasts and rituals to seek the blessings of Goddess Parvati for marital bliss and well-being. The festival is an occasion for women to reconnect with their maternal homes, and they are showered with gifts, clothes, and sweets. Cultural programs, including folk dances like ghoomar, and fairs add to the festive spirit.

4. Punjab

In Punjab, Hariyali Teej is celebrated with a blend of joy and devotion. The festival is called 'Teej' and is a day for women to enjoy themselves, free from their daily chores. They dress in bright green attire, apply mehndi, and adorn themselves with traditional jewelry. The highlight is the community gathering where women sing and dance to traditional Punjabi folk songs. Swings are set up in courtyards and gardens, where women and girls enjoy swinging while singing and making merry.

5. Bihar

In Bihar, Hariyali Teej is celebrated with a focus on rituals and fasting. Married women observe a day-long fast without consuming water, praying for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. The fast is broken in the evening after performing puja (worship) of Goddess Parvati. The festivities include folk songs, traditional dances, and the application of mehndi. It is also customary for women to receive gifts from their in-laws and maternal homes.

6. Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh celebrates Hariyali Teej with great enthusiasm, particularly in the Malwa and Nimad regions. Women dress in green sarees and jewelry, gather for communal prayers, and sing traditional songs. Swings are adorned with flowers, and women enjoy swinging while engaging in joyful conversations. The festival is an opportunity for women to socialize and celebrate together, strengthening community bonds.

7. Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Hariyali Teej is observed more subtly compared to the northern states. Women still engage in traditional rituals, including fasting and prayers for marital bliss. However, the celebration is more private, focusing on family gatherings and traditional meals. Women visit temples to offer prayers and seek blessings for a harmonious married life.

