This year, Hartalika Tej will be celebrated on August 30. On the third day (Tritiya Tithi) of Shukla Paksha (bright phase of the Lunar cycle) in the month of Bhadrapada, this Teej celebrated. This is the day when both married and unmarried women fast. Unmarried women observe the fast in order to seek the husband of their dreams, while married women observe the fast for the health of their husbands.

History

According to mythology, Goddess Parvati’s friend had once taken her into a forest so that her father would not be able to marry her to Vishnu against her wishes. Parvati requested her friend to kidnap her after her father, Parvati wanted to save this marriage from taking place since she had performed severe austerity along the banks of the river Ganga to have Shiva as her husband. After the planned abduction, Parvati performed penance in a thick forest and immersed herself in the adoration of Shiva for many years.

Being an ascetic, Shiva did not know about her before but he finally took notice of her devotion. Appearing before her in his divine form, Shiva agreed to marry her.

Significance

Interestingly, the Sanskrit words Harat (abduction) and Aalika are the roots of the word Hartalika (friend). Hartalika, which means the kidnapping of a buddy, is how it is spelt when the two words are put together. Hindu followers believe that after Parvati's 108 reincarnations, Shiva finally accepted her as his bride on the day of Hartalika Teej.

Hartalika Teej 2022: Puja timings and Puja Shubh Muhurat

As per the Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi is from 3:20 pm on August 29 to 3:33 om on August 30. The ideal time to offer your prayers to god is from :



Hartalika Teej Prataha Kaal Puja Muhurat- 6:05 am to 8:38 am

Hartalika Teej Pradosh Kaal - 6:33 pm to 8:51 pm

This popular Hindu festival is mainly celebrated in the Indian states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the three Teej, along with Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej, that Hindu women commemorate across India.