Having street food craving? Try this quick and easy aloo chaat receipe at home

NEW DELHI: Aloo Chaat is one of the most popular street foods made with boiled potatoes and is a great way to enjoy evening tea. It is also a great way to surprise your family members, of all age brackets. A special feature of this evening delicacy is that it is liked by everyone, be it elders or children. This chaat is delicious as well as healthy and can be easily prepared at home.

Here we bring to you the quick and easy recipe for aloo-chaat:

Ingrediants:

3/4 cup boiled potato pieces

1.5 cups fried paneer cubes

5 tsp oil

3/4 cups boiled green peas

2 tsp finely chopped green chilies

1.5 tbs chaat masala

1 tbs lemon juice

Finely chopped coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Method of preparations:

1. Heat a non-stick pan. Add boiled potatoes and cook them on medium heat for 8-10 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

2. Now place the potatoes on the side of the pan; and add green peas, and ginger to the same oil and mix well. Cook on low heat for 2 minutes.

3. Add paneer cubes, salt, chaat masala, green chilli and lime juice to it and mix well. Cook on low flame for 2-3 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

4. Mix the potatoes with other ingredients.

Aloo Chaat is ready. Serve immediately after topping it with chopped coriander leaves.