Here's why onion and garlic find no entry in your kitchen during Navratri!

New Delhi: The festival of Navratri brings happiness, festive feels and an atmosphere of gaiety. This year the Chaitra Navratri began from March 25 and will last till April 2 (Ram Navami). During the nine-day long festival, nine different forms of Devi Durga are worshipped -- also known as Navdurga.

There are four types of Navratri throughout the year, each falling in a particular season.

However, the most common and widely celebrated Navratri happens to be Sharad or Shardiya Navratri (September-October) and Chaitra Navratri (March-April) respectively. Now, during the nine-day long Hindu festival of Maa Durga, devotees observe fast and pray to the goddess seeking her blessings.

During Navratri festival, one thing which most households witness is the absence of onion and garlic from the kitchen shelves. Ever wondered why? Well, we thought of digging deeper and got to know why these otherwise essential food items find a no-entry in your kitchens for nine days:

In Hinduism, food items are categorised into three parts namely Rajasic, Tamasic and Sattvik Bhojan. It is believed that Sattvik food items are the ones that provide spiritual advancement—this puts all the vegetarian food items, with few as exceptions, into Saatvik category.

Sattvic diet gives importance to seasonal foods, fruits, dairy products, nuts, seeds, oils, ripe vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and non-meat based proteins.

Rajasic food items, on the other hand, have a stimulating effect on body and mind. It has neither a positive or negative impact on the body.

Food that harms the mind or body is considered to be Tamasic in nature. It is believed to cause mental dullness. Since onion and garlic are classified as Tamasic in nature, they are prohibited during the nine-day-long holy festival.

Now you know at least why the Tamasic food items like onion and garlic are not used during Navratri festival.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Navratri!