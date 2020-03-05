Holi 2020: Here's how you can plan a colourful bash at home

The much-awaited festival of colours, Holi will be celebrated this year on March 10. Days ahead of the festival, preparations keep everyone busy. The vibrant hues make every nook and corner of the street look bright giving major festive vibes. On March 9, Holika Dahan puja is performed and celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is also known as Chhoti Holi in many places.

On this day, if you are planning to host a grand Holi bash at home, we tell you how to get things in order.

Colours

After all, it's the festival of colours. Keep a stock of different colours while throwing a Holi bash. Get your hands on Gulaal (red colour) and various other organic ones too, as they smell nice and are also soft on your skin. Get set and go play Holi!

Sweets

Holi is also about food and especially mithai. So, all you party hosts out there, get lots and lots of sweets stacked up already. If you know how to make Gujias, and Rasgullas then it's super cool—otherwise, head to the best and nearest Mithai Wallah for pre-bookings.

Party accessories

Get hold of some cool and catchy accessories like oversize eyeshades, moustaches and cool message boards to pose with. Your Holi clicks will rock your social networking timeline, for sure. Don't waste time thinking, get going!

Pichkari

The pichkaris are not just for kids. It adds a little old-world charm to the festival. Who would not want to sing 'Balam Pichkari' without a real one in hand? You can either buy a new one or rent it out. Let the festival spirit grip you hard!

Music

Any party is incomplete without chartbuster Hindi songs. So, dancing on your favourite 'Rang Barse' or 'Holi Khele' will keep you in full Holi mood. Make a list of special Holi numbers and you are good to go!

But be careful while playing with colours as animals are not really as fond of the festival as you might be. So, keep colours away from them and also from all those who don't wish to play with colours. Let this festival give a pleasant memory to all!

Play a Happy and safe Holi!