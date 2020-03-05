हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Holi 2020

Holi 2020: Top Bollywood songs to make your party happening!

Here's a list of all-time favourite Holi songs which you must have in your playlist. 

Images Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: The colourful festival of Holi will be celebrated this year on March 10. The entire nation is soaked in the festive fervour and it can be felt all around. On this special day, songs play a very important role. After all, Holi is all about having fun with your family and loved ones. Any Holi party is incomplete without good music and dance. 

So, here's a list of all-time favourite Holi songs which you must have in your playlist. Let's get started:

1. 'Rang Barse' from 'Silsila'

2. 'Holi Khele Raghuveera' from 'Baghban'

3. 'Arre Ja Re Natkhat' from 'Navrang'

4. 'Holi Ke Din' from 'Sholay'

5. Aaj Na Chhodenge from Kati Patang

6. 'Holi Aayi Re Kanhai' from 'Mother India'

7. 'Balam Pichkari' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

8. 'Do Me a Favor Let's Play Holi' from 'Waqt - The Race Against Time'

Now that the playlist is decided, get on with your celebration mode and enjoy your day.

Here's wishing our readers a happy and safe Holi!

Tags:
Holi 2020HoliHoli songsBollywood songs
