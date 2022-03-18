हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Holi 2022

Holi 2022: Amidst fear of 4th COVID-19 wave, check home party ideas this festive season

To make sure you have a blast this Holi, but at the same time stay responsible,we have compiled some fun tips for home celebration.  

Holi 2022: Amidst fear of 4th COVID-19 wave, check home party ideas this festive season

New Delhi: India is celebrating the ‘Festival of Colours’ - Holi on Friday (March 18). With ease in COVID-19 restrictions and protocols around the world, after a drastic fall in cases, it is however still better to try to take precautions as neighbouring China and Hong Kong have recorded an immense surge in novel Coronavirus cases. This has also let experts worry about the possibility of a fourth COVID-19 wave in India. Israel, which has vaccinated almost all of its population vaccinated against the virus, has also now recorded a new sub-variant of COVID-19. So, to make sure you have a blast this Holi, but at the same time stay responsible,we have compiled some fun tips for home celebration.

Pack of colours

If you are celebrating the festival at home, it is important for you to stock up different colours. Get your hands on Gulaal (red colour) and various other organic ones too, as they smell nice and are also soft on your skin. Go for herbal colours and avoid synthetic ones, harming your skin and hair.

Sweets

So what if you are avoiding public places or large groups, enjoy your favourite sweet with family at home and celebrate the festival in high spirits, Satiate your taste buds with loved ones and relish the Holi-special recipes. 

Pichkari

The pichkaris are not just for kids. It adds a little old-world charm to the festival. Who would not want to sing 'Balam Pichkari' without a real one in hand? You can either buy a new one or rent it out. Let the festival spirit grip you hard!

Music

Any party is incomplete without chartbuster Hindi songs. So, dancing on your favourite 'Rang Barse' or 'Holi Khele' will keep you in a full Holi mood. Make a list of special Holi numbers and you are good to go! 

Party accessories

Get hold of some cool and catchy accessories like oversize eyeshades, moustaches and cool message boards to pose with. Your Holi clicks will rock your social networking timeline, for sure. 

Be careful while playing with colours as animals are not really as fond of the festival as you might be. So, keep colours away from them and also from all those who don't wish to play with colours. 

Also, the dark cloud of COVID-19 is far from over, therefore, it is primarily important for us to stay away from large groups, social gatherings etc. Celebrate the festival with your near and dear ones but those who tested positive for the virus should not step out and rather follow medical quarantine norms, as prescribed by the respective doctors. 

Wash your hands, face regularly and do not forget your colourful masks too. Let this festival give a pleasant memory to all.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Holi!

