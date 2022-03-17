Holi 2022: Holika Dahan puja ritual, timings and Narasimha maha mantra importance

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Holi is here and will be marked this year on March 18. A day prior to the festival, Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan is celebrated which marks the victory of good over evil. Holika Dahan, as per the Hindu Lunar calendar concurs with the full moon day in the month of Phalguna, a day which is also known as Phalguna Purnima.

A day prior to the Rangwali Holi when people use colours to play with each other, Holika Dahan takes place. The Dahan is performed during the Pradosh Kaal (post-sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi prevails.

HOLIKA DAHAN 2022 TIMINGS AND SHUBH MUHURAT:

Holika Dahan on Thursday, March 17, 2022

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 10 Mins

Rangwali Holi on Friday, March 18, 2022

Bhadra Punchha - 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Bhadra Mukha - 10:16 PM to 12:13 AM, Mar 18

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Bhadra

Purnima Tithi Begins - 01:29 PM on Mar 17, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:47 PM on Mar 18, 2022

(According to drikpanchang.com)

HOLIKA DAHAN LEGEND:

The legend has it that a young boy named Prahlada was a devout Lord Vishnu bhakta. His father Hiranyakashyapu seeing his son's utmost devotion towards Lord Vishnu feels jealous and orders his sister Holika (who had a boon of staying protected in fire) to kill Prahalada. Aunt Holika cradles bhakt Prahlada in her lap and sits on a log of wood lit with fire.

The young boy prays to the lord, who annihilates the powers of his aunt Holika, in his magnanimous Narasimha avatar.

The Lord Vishnu not only saves bhakt Prahalada but also kills the ruthless ruler and his father Hiranynakashyapu and Holika. From that day onwards, the Holika Dahan puja is dedicated to Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar.

In this avatar, the Lord appears as half-man and half-lion. He took this unusual form to end all atrocities committed by the greedy Hiranyakashyapu.

During Holika Dahan puja, devotees offer water, turmeric, coconut to the bonfire and seek blessings for a joyous life (the offerings may vary from region to region). Therefore, the chanting of Narasimha Maha Mantra during the Holika Dahan puja ritual is considered auspicious as seeking Lord Vishnu's blessings in Narasimha Avatar.

HOLIKA DAHAN PUJA VIDHI:

- Take bath, wear fresh clothes.

- Prepare a Puja ki thali which consists of a kalash of water, haldi, kumkum, chandan, rice grains, flowers, coconut, jaggery and gulal.

- Offer these to the bonfire.

HOW TO PERFORM HOLIKA DAHAN PUJA?

On Holika Dahan, people get together and organise a bonfire. So, before the puja begins you can take bath and wear fresh clothes.

Keep your puja ki thali ready with essentials ingredients such as a Kalash of water, Haldi, Kumkum, Chandan, rice grains, flowers, coconut, jaggery and gulal.

In the evening, offer these to the bonfire set and pray to the Almighty God.

NARASIMHA MAHA MANTRA CHANTING DURING HOLIKA DAHAN PUJA:

उग्रं वीरं महा विष्णुम ज्वलन्तम सर्वतो मुखम

नृसिंहं भीषणम भद्रम मृत्युर्मृत्युम नाममि:अहम्

Ugram Veeram Maha Vishnum Jwalantam Sarvato Mukham

Nrisimham Bheeshanam Bhadram Mritoymrityum Namamyaham



As you chant the Narasimha mantra, take Parikrama or Pradakshina (circumambulation) of the bonfire. Keep pouring water from the Kalash as you walk around the Holika.

After this, the coconut is offered to the Holika and distributed amongst friends and family as the prasad. Have the prasad and seek the blessings of the Lord.

Also, once the bonfire extinguishes, you can take the ashes home and apply some on your forehead.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Holi 2022!