Holi 2022 special: Easy steps to say 'NO' to skin damage and 'YES' to organic colours!

New Delhi: It is indeed that time of the year when 'Bura Na Mano Holi Hai' cheers can be heard loud and clear. The colourful festival of Holi will be celebrated this year on March 18. From gulal, abeer to thandai and sweets - every Indian household is stuffed with these ahead of the festival.

However, it is also important to take care of hair and skin while enjoying the festival of hues. The unnatural colours in the market not only harm the skin but can even damage eyes, hair etc. Therefore, Harsh Jain, Co-founder, OSIA OSIA, India’s leading natural and organic skincare brand, for a natural and organic Holi has shared some steps to take care of your skin this festival:

1. Play with organic colours and natural flowers – You can either go in for homemade and natural colours derived from flowers and vegetables or you can buy organic and natural colours from the market. Avoid other colours as they are laden with chemicals and can harm your skin and eyes and hair.

2. Put oil on your body and hair before playing Holi – Just in case, someone uses chemical-laden colours on, the oil will act as a protective layer to your skin. Oil creates a greasy protective layer on hair and skin. This layer acts as a barrier stopping colours from settling into follicles of hair and our skin. An oil-based layer helps the colour wash out easily post the celebrations. Choose from oils like coconut, olive, almond and others depending on your skin type. These oils not only protect but also nourish and hydrate your skin.

3. Post Holi, bathe with natural soaps – The herbal soaps will not only remove the colour gently but will also nourish the skin. The best soaps to use post-Holi are soaps made of Sandalwood and Turmeric, Kumkumadi Oil with Saffron, Activated Charcoal, Honey and almond oil. They will rejuvenate, nourish and balance your skin.

Hope it helps you rejuvenate and at the same time relish the festival.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Holi!