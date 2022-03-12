हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Holi 2022

Holi 2022: These mouth-watering delicacies will lift your festive spirits - In PICS!

Holi is one of the most popular and joyous festivals of Hindus. It is celebrated with great pomp and show throughout the country. 

Holi 2022: These mouth-watering delicacies will lift your festive spirits - In PICS!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Holi is one of the most popular and joyous festivals of Hindus. It is celebrated with great pomp and show throughout the country. 

This year Holika Dahan is on March 17 and Holi will be celebrated on March 18 respectively, guaranteeing a fun-filled ending to the month.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, people prepare lots of delicacies like gujiya, namak para, shakkar para, dahi bhalle and papad among others at their place and when guests come over they serve them with these amazing mouth=watering dishes. 

Here are some of the most-famous dishes which are prepared on this festival. 

1. Gujiya

ba

Gujiya is the most important dessert of the festival and is enjoyed by everyone including children as well as elders. Now, as the world is evolving and so are the people of India. Initially, we only had one type of gujiya which was khoya (mawa) gujiya. But now we have huge varieties of gujiyas which include – chocolate, coconut, dry-fruits, bhaang, and chasni among others.  

2.   Namak Para

ba

This delicacy is also made specially on the occasion of Holi. 

3. Shakkar Para

ba

Shakkar para is equally important for the festival. 

4. Dahi Bhalle

ba

Dahi Bhalle has its own charm. This is also one of the most-loved dishes and is enjoyed by mostly everyone. 

5. Papads

ba

During Holi, people also prefer making papads at their home. There are different varieties of it which includes – aloo, sabudana, rice and many more. 

6. Thandai

ba

This refreshment is a showstopper at every Holi party. Some people prefer drinking it as it is while others add bhaang to it, in order to add more fun element to their occasion. It is served chilled as it really tastes better in this way. 

7. Malpua

ba

This is another sweet dish which is extremely soft and easily melts into your mouth. They are like pancakes which is made with the help of milk and tastes extremely nice when served hot. 

We wish you all a very Happy Holi! 
 

Holi 2022Holi 2022 celebrationsHappy Holi 2022Holi special dishesHoli delicacies
