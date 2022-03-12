Holi 2022: These mouth-watering delicacies will lift your festive spirits - In PICS!

NEW DELHI: Holi is one of the most popular and joyous festivals of Hindus. It is celebrated with great pomp and show throughout the country.

This year Holika Dahan is on March 17 and Holi will be celebrated on March 18 respectively, guaranteeing a fun-filled ending to the month.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, people prepare lots of delicacies like gujiya, namak para, shakkar para, dahi bhalle and papad among others at their place and when guests come over they serve them with these amazing mouth=watering dishes.

Here are some of the most-famous dishes which are prepared on this festival.

1. Gujiya

Gujiya is the most important dessert of the festival and is enjoyed by everyone including children as well as elders. Now, as the world is evolving and so are the people of India. Initially, we only had one type of gujiya which was khoya (mawa) gujiya. But now we have huge varieties of gujiyas which include – chocolate, coconut, dry-fruits, bhaang, and chasni among others.

2. Namak Para

This delicacy is also made specially on the occasion of Holi.

3. Shakkar Para

Shakkar para is equally important for the festival.

4. Dahi Bhalle

Dahi Bhalle has its own charm. This is also one of the most-loved dishes and is enjoyed by mostly everyone.

5. Papads

During Holi, people also prefer making papads at their home. There are different varieties of it which includes – aloo, sabudana, rice and many more.

6. Thandai

This refreshment is a showstopper at every Holi party. Some people prefer drinking it as it is while others add bhaang to it, in order to add more fun element to their occasion. It is served chilled as it really tastes better in this way.

7. Malpua

This is another sweet dish which is extremely soft and easily melts into your mouth. They are like pancakes which is made with the help of milk and tastes extremely nice when served hot.

We wish you all a very Happy Holi!

