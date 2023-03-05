Holi 2023: 5 Unique Traditions Followed In Different Cities Of India To Celebrate The Festival Of Colour

Happy Holi: The Hindu calendar month of Phalgun, which typically falls between February and March, is the time that the festival of colors, or Holi, is celebrated. On this day, people play with colors, water, flowers, and more while children and adults smear 'gulal' on each other and seek the blessings of their elders.

Every general store and roadside vendor now has grand Holi displays. Every household is sharing its favorite Gujiya and Malpua recipes. Holi combines ancient customs, and unusual practices, as well as contemporary celebrations, dance, and cuisine making it the most happening festival of the year.

Indian culture is recognized for its richness of tradition and diversity; its festivals, most notably Holi and Diwali, are the best representation of this heritage. Holi, often known as the "Festival of Colors," is celebrated throughout the world, but the Indian subcontinent is where you will experience the most amazing diversity, even in the ways this one festival is celebrated.

Several of the rituals that are practiced during the celebration may seem shockingly weird to visitors, yet they are an integral part of both the traditional and contemporary Indian culture.

Here are 5 of the most unique traditions Holi traditions in India, historical or modern:

1. Bhang

The Holi celebration's euphoric high is actually that for many Indians! The consumption of thandai, a sweet milk-based drink with bhang as its primary ingredient, has long been a part of the national heritage of Holi celebrations. Bhang is essentially a narcotic that may also be made with simple vegan ingredients.

2. Holi ashes

On Holi, Varanasi is one of the most vibrant cities in the world, yet few people are aware of the long-standing tradition that is still followed there. Priests and worshippers perform a ceremony that may be shocking to outsiders- after offering bhang, fruits, and flowers to the god. People utilize funeral pyre ash, spreading it on each other's faces and throwing it at each other. To give the ashes some color, the ashes are usually mixed with gulal.

3. Holika Dahan

On the eve of Holi, a huge bonfire is built as part of the Holika Dahan tradition, which is practiced throughout the country. People gather around the sacred fire to worship it; sing bhajans, dance, and offer gifts.

4. Idols on swings

Due to an odd tradition connected to the celebrations, the holiday is also known as Dol Yatra in some areas of Bengal. As part of the festivities, devotees compete for a chance to swing the idols of Lord Krishna and Radha as they are showcased after being placed on the swings. The women chant religious hymns and dance around the swings as the men toss colored water and "Abeer," (a powder).

5. Elephant festival

As the "pink city," it should come as no surprise that Jaipur celebrates Holi with the usual fanfare and pomp. The celebrations are very unique since they feature the Elephant Festival, which is a part of the culture here.

With so many unique Holi traditions practiced all around India, you can be sure that traveling to these places and experiencing the various ways the festival is celebrated would be an unforgettable experience.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and common beliefs. Zee News does not confirm this.)