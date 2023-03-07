Holi 2023 Special: Glam Make-Up Tips By Expert Artist To Look Your Best This Festival

Holi is just a few days away and we all are gearing up for the most lively festival of the year. During this time, we all love to throw Holi parties and get decked up to smear our loved ones with colours of love. From binging on laddoos to making special arrangements for our Holi parties, this is one Indian festival that we all love to enjoy and indulge in. Even though its Holi and our faces will be covered by vibrant colours within a minute, putting on makeup before the Holi big bash is a necessity. However, it is best to do some simple makeup as some colours can react with the skin. Makeup Artist and Educator Ankita Kakkar tells Zee News Digital some special makeup tips for Holi to make you look your best:

● Let your eyes talk

Most of us choose light-coloured outfits for Holi and hence having a pop of colour in your makeup look, can never go wrong. Choose vibrant eye colours and ditch your regular winged eyeliner look for a change. Neon shades like yellow, blue, and pink would look great on your eyes and complement the colours of Holi as well. Also, if you are in the mood for something different, apply some glitters just on the centre of your eyelid and you are surely going to steal the show.

● Perfect your base

Even if you want to stay away from glittery eyes and heavy makeup, you can do simple makeup with the right base. Since your face will be covered by Holi colours it is best to choose a light base as it will be easier to rinse off the colours. Use a hydrating moisturizer and apply a primer and light foundation. Set your base with a loose powder and apply a cream blush for that flushed look. You can mix in a few drops of liquid highlighter with your foundation to get a dewy look.

● Prep your skin

To ensure that your makeup lasts even after all the colours and water, you need to prepare your skin properly. Also, it is extremely important to protect your skin from all the toxic colours. Use a moisturizer and top it up with heavy-duty sunscreen. You can opt for a compact powder with SPF for that added layer of protection. Do not forget your lips and apply a lip balm with SPF to give sun protection to your lips as well.

● Lips don’t lie

Your lips can be the centre of attraction if you do it correctly. With so many preparations for Holi, you might hardly get any time to do a full face of makeup. But just having a vibrant lip shade can save your entire makeup look. Do light base makeup and apply bright lip colours which are appropriate for Holi such as cherry red, neon pink, magenta, plum, and tomato red. Put your hair in a bun and apply any of this lipstick and you are good to go. Opt for transfer-proof lipstick to make it last longer.



So, here’s your simple guide to ace your makeup look this Holi.

Happy Holi to all!



