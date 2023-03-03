topStoriesenglish2579559
Holi 2023: The Festival Of Colours Is Incomplete Without Yummy Thandai, Try This Easy Recipe At Home

Thandai is a refreshing, sweet, and nutty drink that is perfect for celebrating the occasion. Here's a recipe for Thandai by Anardana that you can try.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Thandai is a popular Indian drink that is traditionally consumed during the festival of Holi.
  • It is a refreshing, sweet, and nutty drink that is perfect for celebrating the occasion.

Holi 2023: The Festival Of Colours Is Incomplete Without Yummy Thandai, Try This Easy Recipe At Home

Holi 2023 Recipes: Thandai is a popular Indian drink that is traditionally consumed during the festival of Holi. It is a refreshing, sweet, and nutty drink that is perfect for celebrating the occasion. Here's a recipe for Thandai by Anardana that you can try:

Ingredients:

1 cup almonds
1/2 cup cashews
1/2 cup pistachios
1/4 cup melon seeds
1/4 cup poppy seeds
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 tsp cardamom powder
1/2 tsp fennel seeds
1/4 tsp black pepper
4 cups milk
Saffron strands (optional)
Rose petals (optional)

Instructions:

Soak the almonds, cashews, pistachios, melon seeds, and poppy seeds in water for about 3-4 hours or overnight.

Drain the water and grind the soaked nuts and seeds into a fine paste. You can use a blender or a food processor for this.

Add the sugar, cardamom powder, fennel seeds, and black pepper to the nut paste and mix well.

Slowly add the milk while stirring continuously to ensure that there are no lumps.

Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer or a cheesecloth to remove any coarse particles.

Chill the Thandai in the refrigerator for at least 1-2 hours.

Serve the Thandai chilled and garnish with saffron strands and rose petals if desired.

Enjoy your homemade Thandai and have a happy Holi!

