HOLI 2024

Holi 2024: Bollywood Wishes For The Festival Of Colours

Holi, the festival of colors, has at last arrived. This festival makes it easier to have a great time and enjoy priceless moments with family, friends, and loved ones—from eating gujiyas to playing with water balloons. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Celebrities are participating in the celebrations by wishing their fans a Happy Holiday and sending vibrant messages over social media.
  • Welcome to the vibrant celebration of Holi, where colours dance in the air and hearts overflow with joy!
  • This festival makes it easier to have a great time and enjoy priceless moments with family, friends, and loved ones—from eating gujiyas to playing with water balloons.
Holi 2024: Bollywood Wishes For The Festival Of Colours Image credit: Freepik

Welcome to the vibrant celebration of Holi, where colours dance in the air and hearts overflow with joy! Holi, known as the festival of colours, marks the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. It's a time when people come together, forgetting differences, and embracing each other with love and merriment. Celebrities are participating in the celebrations by wishing their fans a Happy Holiday and sending vibrant messages over social media.

Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff

Together with co-star Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar posted a video of the two having fun while writing the famous Holi slogan, "Bura na mano, Holi hai!"

Sara Ali Khan

With a rhythmic greeting, she wishes her fans "Happy & safe Holi to all of you." I'm loving my saree with rangoli, and I'd also like to wish Usha Mehta Ji a happy birthday. What a lovely gal! vivacious and fiery. Just be thankful that you were able to share your tale. A tale of selflessness that resulted in a glorious legacy."

Kajol

Kajol posted greetings on her X handle, writing, "May this Holi fill your life with the vibrant colours of love and happiness."

Kangana Ranaut

After just setting her foot in politics, Kangana wore a traditional Himachali hat and wished her supporters a happy Holi.

Abhishek Bachchan

On social media, Abhishek shared images from the Holika Dahan along with the message, "May the Holika burn away all evil." "Happy Holi!"

 

Click HERE To Check Latest Updates Related To Holi 2024

