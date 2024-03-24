Holi 2024: How To Make Organic Holi Colours At Home
Never compromise your health and well-being even if it's time to let your hair down and have fun!
Of course, it's Holi season, but it can affect our health and skin, including breathing problems, skin issues, eye redness, rashes, itching, etc.
Here are some organic Holi colours to make at home so your Holi looks more organic, chemical-free, and safe to have fun without endangering yourself and your loved ones.
Yellow
Haldi is a great option instead of artificial yellow powder! Use raw haldi powder and mix it with cornflour
Red
Grind some petals of rose or hibiscus into a smooth consistency. Add cornflour and let it dry in the sun and your Red gulaal is ready for Holi day.
Pink
You can mix beetroot extracts with cornflour, rice powder, or talcum powder.
Orange
You can crush orange peels or palash flowers (another name Flame of Forest) into a fine powder and mix it with cornflour to get your Orange colour.
Green
Use grind Spinach and leafy greens into a paste, mix it with rose water and cornflour. You can also use pure mehendi as an alternative.
