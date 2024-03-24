Advertisement
Holi 2024: How To Make Organic Holi Colours At Home

Never compromise your health and well-being even if it's time to let your hair down and have fun! 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 06:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Holi 2024: How To Make Organic Holi Colours At Home Image credit: Freepik

Of course, it's Holi season, but it can affect our health and skin, including breathing problems, skin issues, eye redness, rashes, itching, etc.

Here are some organic Holi colours to make at home so your Holi looks more organic, chemical-free, and safe to have fun without endangering yourself and your loved ones.

Yellow

Haldi is a great option instead of artificial yellow powder! Use raw haldi powder and mix it with cornflour

Red

Grind some petals of rose or hibiscus into a smooth consistency. Add cornflour and let it dry in the sun and your Red gulaal is ready for Holi day.

Pink

You can mix beetroot extracts with cornflour, rice powder, or talcum powder.

Orange

You can crush orange peels or palash flowers (another name Flame of Forest) into a fine powder and mix it with cornflour to get your Orange colour.

Green

Use grind Spinach and leafy greens into a paste, mix it with rose water and cornflour. You can also use pure mehendi as an alternative.

 

