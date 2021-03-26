Holika Dahan 2021: Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and legend behind celebrations

New Delhi: The festival of colours - Holi is knocking at the door, and the vibe is palpable. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 29, with Holika Dahan on March 28 - a day prior to the main festival. It is also known as Chhoti Holi at various places.

Holika Dahan Puja celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Holika Dahan 2021 Timings:

Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 18:37 to 20:56

Duration - 02 Hours 20 Mins

Rangwali Holi on Monday, March 29, 2021

Bhadra Punchha - 10:13 to 11:16

Bhadra Mukha - 11:16 to 13:00

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Udaya Vyapini Purnima

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:27 on Mar 28, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends - 00:17 on Mar 29, 2021

MEANING OF HOLIKA DAHAN:

Holika Dahan, as per the Hindu Lunar calendar concurs with the full moon day in the month of Phalguna, a day which is also known as Phalguna Purnima. A day prior to the Rangwali Holi when people use colours to play with each other, Holika Dahan takes place.

On the eve of Holi, people pray to the almighty and perform the Holika Dahan ritual. A bonfire is organised to mark the victory of good over evil. The Dahan is performed during the Pradosh Kaal (post-sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi prevails.

HOLIKA DAHAN LEGEND:

The legend has it that a young boy named Prahlada was a devout Lord Vishnu bhakta. His father Hiranyakashyapu seeing his son's utmost devotion towards Lord Vishnu feels jealous and orders his sister Holika (who had a boon of staying protected in fire) to kill Prahalada. Aunt Holika cradles bhakt Prahlada in her lap and sits on a log of wood lit with fire.

The young boy prays to the lord, who annihilates the powers of his aunt Holika, in his magnanimous Narasimha avatar.

The Lord Vishnu not only saves bhakt Prahalada but also kills the ruthless ruler and his father Hiranynakashyapu and Holika. From that day onwards, the Holika Dahan puja is dedicated to Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar.

In this avatar, the Lord appears as half-man and half-lion. He took this unusual form to end all atrocities committed by the greedy Hiranyakashyapu.

During Holika Dahan puja, devotees offer water, turmeric, coconut to the bonfire and seek blessings for a joyous life (the offerings may vary from region to region).

Here's wishing all our readers a very Happy and Safe Holika Dahan and Holi!