Hop onto your ethnic wear this Independence Day - Wardrobe makeover in desi style!

New Delhi: India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day this August 15. With ‘Nation First, Always First’ as the theme of this year’s I-Day, here are some tips to hop onto your ethnic wear and join the celebration, as the whole nation celebrates this historic day.

Here's how you can pep-up your Independence Day wardrobe:

Step 1: Take out a plain white Kurta, ‘khadi’, ‘chikinkari’ or ‘silk’ would look great.

Step 2: Pair it with a comfortable ‘parallels’, ‘leggings’, ‘pants’ or even ‘salwar’.

Step 3: Add some glory to your outfit with a green and orange ‘scarf’ or ‘duppata’.

Step 4: Hop onto a ‘kolapuri chappal’ or a pair of comfortable ‘juttis’

Step 5: Tame your hair properly. And for all women out there, tie a sleek bun or put your hair in ‘stylish braids’.

Step 6: Add an extra element of excitement to your outfit, it may be a tri-colour mask, nails, hair pins and etc.

And moving onto the last step.

Step 7: Complete your outfit with your favorite mask, because your health is our priority amid Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

And with these simple steps you can easily pull yourself into an elegant Independence Day outfit. In which you can enjoy dance and sing on our national songs with all the pride we have in our hearts for our mother land.