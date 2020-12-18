Horoscope Dec 18: For Virgo, good time to research if thinking to start own business; know anout other zodiac signs

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the horoscope predictions for December 18.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

You'll be the consummate student today. Your mind is inquisitive and your energy is focused on acquiring new knowledge. You're also already smart enough to know that you don't know everything, so why not just admit it? Don't be afraid to show the holes in your intelligence. After all, that's the only way to fill them up! Your ego is strong enough to weather a lesson in something simple that you think everyone else already knows, so step up and ask an expert for a lesson.

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

No matter what behavior you encounter in others today, nothing will faze you or stop you from getting on with the good times! You mind is wide open, you're thinking positively, and you're ready to connect with other people in a new way. You seek inspiration, but it's not a frustrating quest. It's a joyous exploration that's full of adventure. This is a wonderful time for you to start something new to you, preferably something strange and even a bit mysterious.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 20)

Your opinions are valid, but so are everyone else's—even the ones that clash with yours. Stay open to compromise and listen to what other people have to say. Having a dogmatic attitude about life might make things simpler, but it will also make them a lot more boring. You're smart enough and charming enough to know how to listen to something you don't like without losing your cool. You'll impress people and make more friends by keeping an open mind.

CANCER (Jun 21-Jul 22)

Why spend all of your energy making other people happy? Today you have to switch your focus and start working harder at making yourself happy! Do at least one nice thing for yourself today. Cancel an appointment you've been dreading. Get your favorite take-out for dinner. Doing something for yourself every once in a while is not only a good idea, it's also a smart idea. After all, you need to treat yourself well if you expect others to.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 22)

Your future lies ahead of you, so why are you so busy thinking about stuff that is far behind you? You can't change what has already happened, no matter how badly you want to! If you don't like what went down, the only thing you can do is move away from it quickly. Think about what's next, what is coming down the road. Look at your calendar and see whose birthday is coming up, then start thinking about the perfect gift. Being focused on the future is fun.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Right now, there's a focus on health, wellness, and work issues, as well as other lifestyle factors. It’s very much a time to experiment and find out what works for you. Your inquisitive nature suggests that you may be looking for new philosophies or ideas as a way to boost your confidence while enhancing your inner peace. Also, if you’re thinking of starting your own business, this could be a good time to research your options and perhaps take things further.

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

You're finally going to start seeing some positive results today. Your current projects seem to be turning the corner at the same time. And while you are certainly going to be busy right now, you are going to feel exhilarated by all of the activity too. Your buzzing brain is feeding off all the stimulation, and it's getting faster and smarter to boot. This is not the time for slowing down. It's the time to hang on and just enjoy this wonderful, unpredictable, and slightly dramatic ride!

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

A good friend may be going through a life change that has caused you to look at your own life differently. This kind of self-examination is very valuable, but it can also be a bit of a trap. Don't spend too much time dwelling on the future. It will only isolate you from the here and now. You have to let yourself get caught up in the moment every once in a while. You can't always be reflective or ponder the ins and outs of what you should do next.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Everyone will be delighted with your answers and ideas today. Enjoy the confidence that other people have in your abilities, and then maybe you might start having a little more confidence in them too! You are so much more capable than you think you are, and these other people are finally helping you understand that. Having a healthier ego takes a little work. You have to nourish it and be comfortable bragging about yourself a bit. People won't be put off by it.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Romantic opportunities may come to your attention, particularly if you’re eager to get into the dating loop or have been biding your time since your last relationship. There’s anticipation in the air, which could turn into a mild obsession, particularly if there’s a special someone you’re very interested in. If you can avoid getting into a possessive or obsessive frame of mind, the relationship can proceed in a more natural, organic way.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

Tell someone what you really want from them. Stop expecting them to read your mind because they'll only disappoint you. And keep in mind that having clear communication requires more than just honesty and simple language. It requires full disclosure and total trust too. It's okay to be vulnerable when you're with people you know care about you. You've made some real connections with these people, so why not believe in them? Say what's on your mind.

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

You have every right to your viewpoint on the topic of the day even if an authority figure has a different opinion on the issue. You can't just agree with the people who hold the power. It's weak and it's not being true to who you are. If you're the only person who feels the way you feel, be proud of it! It not only makes you unique, it shows everyone what a strong will you have. Just make sure you respect the opinions of others too.