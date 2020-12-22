Horoscope Dec 22: Cancerians should skip shortcuts today; Taurus should avoid doing this

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

ARIES: When you're working with others today, you should experiment with the idea of holding back your thoughts. Let others figure it out and argue back and forth while you sit on the sidelines. Observe how they come to a not so satisfying solution and then add your brilliant ideas to the mix. Watching people work together serves as a cautionary tale: it's a good lesson in how not to collaborate. Your energy is going to be quiet all day.

TAURUS: Avoid anything that looks, smells, or sounds like a power struggle today. You just won't have the patience to outlast the big egos that are itching for a fight right now. These folks aren't above playing dirty, and you don't want to end up in the mud. You have better things to do. While you have a great talent for peacemaking, why waste it on a person or group that's so happy to fight? There's no point in getting involved unless someone asks for a compromise.

GEMINI: Unless it's the big boss dictating a firm rule, you don't have to obey anyone except yourself today. If people are trying to put restrictions on what you can do, work your way around them! You are the one in control of your life, and it's the right time to remind yourself of this face. Point your ship wherever you want it to go, and start off on your journey. Just fulfill your own goals right now. Worry about following all the rules later.

CANCER: Skip the shortcuts today. While you need to make progress, you have to go through every inch of work required. Anything less than a total effort will cause complications later down the road, which will make things a dozen times more difficult. It's a mistake to let yourself get sidetracked or lured away by promises of quick fixes or easy answers. Put in an honest effort and you'll be rewarded, don't worry. This isn't the time to cut corners.

LEO: You're not the kind of person who can be happy just coasting through life. You need a dash of intrigue or an exciting challenge to keep you satisfied. Luckily, your wish could come true today. Take the more difficult route and see what the universe has in store for you. Yes, opting for a harder row to hoe will be tiring, but it will also be more rewarding. It's time to build your pride and feed your hungry ego a great big feast.

VIRGO: Your family is the center of your world right now, which is natural. But a recent issue with them could be causing a conflict in your social life. Explain the situation to your friends honestly and completely. Don't leave out any details that you think aren't important, because all the information is relevant. They have families too and will understand why you are reorganizing your priorities. They might even offer to help out and take some weight off your load.

LIBRA: It's never a bad idea to try something new, especially if you're doing it with a person you want to get to know better! Exploration is a great way to show someone what makes you tick, and it's your chance to see how they act under pressure. The two of you will have a blast on any adventure because your strengths and weaknesses complement each other's. They fit into your plans just like the perfect puzzle piece. Whatever you start today will be successful.

SCORPIO: You should always feel safe and relaxed in your home. If your living environment hasn't been giving you those warm feelings lately, you need to deal with it. Your main priority should be working to create more harmony and calmness. Start thinking about new design ideas, simple DIY repairs, and easy accents you can add here and there to improve how you feel when you're at home. It doesn't have to be a major project, so don't psych yourself out.

SAGITTARIUS: You'll be surprised today when someone powerful puts themselves at your disposal. It turns out that they're trying to impress you, while all along you thought that you were trying to impress them! You should definitely take advantage of their friendly advances, but try not to take advantage of their selflessness. This is a delicate situation. You are flattered by their efforts but not totally sure you want them to see how much you need their help.

CAPRICORN: Add one or two new things to your bucket list today. Your future is a big chunk of time. How do you want to fill it? If you need new ideas, ask your friends what areas of life they think you need to cultivate, and they could offer some nutty adventures that might be fun. Get ambitious about where you want to explore. No one will be monitoring what you do and don't do except you, so why not write down something that hasn't even been invented yet, like golfing on Mars?

AQUARIUS: In all your activities today, your enthusiasm will bubble up from deep inside you without any effort on your behalf. And the best part is that this phenomenon will be contagious! Without realizing it, you will become an inspiration to others, showing them that things are nowhere near as bad as they think. And if people start to follow you down a path, welcome them warmly. Not only could you use the company, but your ego will love the chance to mentor someone.

