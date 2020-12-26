Horoscope Dec 26: Libra may meet someone special, Pisces are advised to do this

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astro predictions for December 26.

ARIES: Ever watch a cat play with a catnip mouse? They most certainly know it's not a real mouse, but that doesn't mean the game is any less fun. The game is the point, not the toy. Think of the game you're playing now with a certain someone in the same way, but be more humane. Convey the message to your "toy" that it really is only a game if for no other reason than to assuage your conscience when it ends.

TAURUS: If anyone makes a terrific companion, it's you. You have the endurance and tenacity of a bull. You're game for anything, as long as you can get back in time to shower and change for work. If you've found someone over the past couple of days who's at least trying to keep up, you're set. In your mind, no matter what time you actually get out there, the night will still be quite young and ready to conquer.

GEMINI: You're usually pretty good at gauging the mood of the person you're keeping company with, especially if you're interested in more than just a friendship. At the moment, though, you're not quite sure which of your usual tactics to employ. Obviously, there's only one thing to do: engage them in one of those casual conversations masked as a skillful interview, and within a matter of moments you'll know exactly how to proceed.

CANCER: It's no coincidence that emotions have always been your specialty. You know how to express them no matter where you are or who happens to be watching, because it never occurs to you to hold them back. After all, aren't feelings the best part of being human? Well, that's debatable, from some points of view, but at any rate, when a very strong feeling hits you now, you won't think twice before expressing it. You won't even want to.

LEO: Things are going along so well right now that you're almost afraid to mention what's going on—the old "waiting for the other shoe to drop" paranoia, that is. Relax. Share the good word with everyone you know, and don't be surprised if some friends from the past turn up to take part in the fun.

VIRGO: You want to let absolutely everyone know how happy you are and why. Start by getting permission from the other half of your joyous news. Once you get the okay, tell your friends, family, co-workers, and anyone you make pleasant eye contact with. Then pull out your address book from college. The only thing better than being happy is telling the entire world all about why.

LIBRA: You could meet someone now who really seems to like you. Still, the memory of past relationship failures could haunt you. Everyone has experienced love on many levels, and it's difficult to judge which level a new friend is on. Take it one day at a time, and learn what you can about this person. Think less about romance and more about enjoying the experience. Don’t even worry about commitment until you’re sure.

SCORPIO: You're having visions right now, but they aren't delusions; they're visions of things you want to do. Whether you're seeing palm trees, spas, or Broadway shows, you can start making plans. If you don't, you'll just be cranky and irritable. Planning your next dream vacation doesn't cost anything, so let your imagination go wild. You could find a great deal that turns those visions into reality.

SAGITTARIUS: At this particular moment in time, intimacy is definitely what you're after, but not in the traditional sense. It's not a physical connection you're looking for. You want a meeting of the minds and the souls and the hearts, and you won't stop until you get it. The good news is that you know exactly who to contact to get that show on the road. Bet they're in the same frame of mind too.

CAPRICORN: If anyone is good at keeping a poker face, it's definitely you. Now, a certain person you've been doing your absolute best to hide your feelings from could suddenly approach you with an opening line such as, "So, is there something we need to talk about?" You may be taken off guard, second only to being delighted that for once you didn't have to get the proverbial show on the road.

AQUARIUS: You're a cerebral creature who often blasts through the routine of your day with so many thoughts, ideas, and inventions simultaneously doing battle for attention that noticing the actual humans you make contact with takes quite a bit of resourcefulness on their part. Expect that to happen now and to be completely charmed by the effort, not to mention by the individual involved.

PISCES: You're set up to have one of those priceless days. Don't take it for granted, but don't get too carried away being grateful either. You can enjoy it without feeling indebted to whatever person gets the show on the road for you. Remember, what goes around comes around, so if what comes your way is delightful, it's simply because it's your turn. Enjoy yourself!