Horoscope December 12: Business, romantic connections may intersect for Taureans; know about other zodiac signs

Check your horoscope prediction and know how the stars and planets in your respective zodiac sign will affect your day on Saturday i.e. December 12.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19): Before you get hot under the collar when something outrageous happens, do yourself a favor and stop for a moment to review the situation. Things that affect you might not be directed at you, so don't take anything personally. Be objective, analytical, and cautious. Listen to your conservative side and don't get caught up in the heat of the moment. Most importantly, don't do anything rash today that you might regret tomorrow.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20): Business and romantic connections could intersect today in a potentially thrilling way. Could you be smack dab in front of a major opportunity? Play this one carefully and make sure you stay on the right side of that line between work and play. Building this relationship could pay off in a very big way. Your life may be sent into a new direction. Show them you have what it takes, but try not to come on too strong. Lead with your personality and just be yourself.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20): Travel and adventure could be on your mind today if your present life and location are less than stimulating. If you already have some ideas in the back of your mind, push them a little further into reality today. Try to do some preliminary research and figure out if you want to go your own way or with a friend or special someone. Most areas of your life are humming along on a sort of autopilot right now, free of great turmoil but also free of significant excitement.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22): It's all about endurance today. Can you sit through that boring meeting without falling asleep? Can you handle the traffic on your way home from work? Can you stick with your eating plan one more day? The answer to all of these questions is an enthusiastic yes. You have a lot of strength deep down inside you, and you'll need to dig it up today. You'll be able to entertain yourself, distract your mind, and give yourself an interior happy place to go to.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22): As wonderful as it is to believe, there's no such thing as a free lunch in life. Getting something for nothing is just not possible, so be wary if someone approaches you with an offer you can't refuse today. Walk away from pressure tactics, and don't let the hard sell sway your steadfastness. If you're in the mood for something free, why not take a walk in a quiet, beautiful place? Public spaces can enable you to have some amazing private moments.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22): Are you feeling overwhelmed? It's time to swallow your pride and ask for the help you know you need! Most people are flattered when asked to step in and lend a hand. People are ready and waiting to be asked. Don't think of it as burdening someone else with your problems. Think of it as flattering someone by asking for their valuable insight. It's all in how you spin it, and you have more than enough charm to slant things the right way.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22): Keep an eye out for any unusual symbols or signs today. They could point the way to a bright, new beginning for you and a certain special someone. It's getting close to the time to move forward, but don't be in a rush to get going today. Things need to happen more slowly this time, so remember to play it cool. By stretching this thing out, you're proving that this is important for you. Sending this type of message will set the tone for the entire adventure.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your instincts will keep you hopping today because you'll be sensing specific adventures for nearly everyone you meet! This might alarm you a bit, but the fact is that you have a strong sense of the future right now, and you shouldn't be afraid to tap into it. Besides being able to predict how people are all going to react in different situations, you'll be able to sense how to prevent anything bad from touching the people you love.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): In order to see the problems at hand, you need to do more than open your eyes. You need to open your heart. What you're slowly realizing is that your emotions are a way to communicate, and they're a way to understand something more completely. Don't be afraid to use them more often! Today, ask someone to elaborate on what they're going through. When they tell you, they trust you. And when you listen, you're showing them that you're trustworthy.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): One of your oldest relationships is reaching an important turning point. This is the time to admit that it's now or never and make the choice you've been afraid to make. You need to look out for yourself in this scenario and realize that your role in the partnership isn't about living up to their expectations. Where is your piece of the pie? You can choose to have the last word in a conversation, or you can choose to just let go and move on.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): When was the last time you took the time to realize how important the people in your life are to you? Do it today. As soon as you can this morning, make a plan to talk to the friends you enjoy the most. More time has gone by than you may realize, and sharing your latest life developments with someone who can appreciate the changes you're going through would do you good. Taking stock of the blessings in your life is a great way to stay positive.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Just because you're in the thick of things doesn't mean you're going to totally understand what's going on around you today. Be careful not to act before you speak, and don't speak before you think. Oh, and before you think, you might want to just feel. Let your emotions lead your initial investigations into this overwhelming situation. Push fear and doubt away, but open up your mind to what your instinct is telling you. There are good people involved. Follow them.