Horoscope December 25: Leo have a tough call to make while Capricorn will feel nostalgic today

Check your horoscope prediction and know how the stars and planets in your respective zodiac sign will affect your day today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) - You have been thinking of change for a very long time and the obvious answer will suddenly dawn on you. It could be a dramatic turn of event which could completely change your life. If all of this sounds exciting and fun, then get busy, the sooner the better.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) - Today your patience will be tested at work and with friends. You have just about had it with everyone and that's really saying something for you, the most diligent, loyal sign in the heavens. The best part is now that you've made your decision, you feel relaxed.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) - You have never turned anyone down anyone in need no matter what they ask for. Most people might know that about you, just the closest ones. And now, you will make someone's wish come true without them even knowing that you are the one who provided it.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) - Today you and your partner will wake up in a bad mood but do not let that ruin your whole day. If you have to, finish an argument and exchange those less than affectionate words, but wait until you've had your coffee before you bury the hatchet. Then do something entirely different from what you had planned.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) - Today you will have to choose between your outgoing and extrovert side or the intense and personal side so as to who will handle the current situation. It is going to be a tough call, good luck.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) - Just when you were sure you'd never hear from a particular person again you will meet or talk to someone who mentions about that missing person mentioning your name. Remember, when you're thinking of someone, it's often because they're thinking of you too. Prepare yourself to meet up and don't pretend that you're not tickled when it happens.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) - You're one of the few signs that really, truly considers your co-workers to be an extended family of sorts. So now that you need advice on a professional level, it's natural that you'd think of an elder from that extended family to go to for help. The good news is that if you weren't already sure they felt the same familial way about you, you'll certainly know it soon.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) - You might be tempted to keep denying yourself the fun you want to have, but now you have someone in your life who won't let you get away with that kind of thing. Don't argue with them, in fact take them along for the ride.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) - You'd be totally absorbed in creating a warm, snuggly nest for someone you love. It goes to show you what a difference a day, or a month, can make when someone wonderful wanders into your life.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) - It's time to bring out the family scrapbook that's entirely up-to-date and a box of mementos that will bring tears to the eyes of all parties involved. You've often been described as the family historian and you will let your loved ones see how good you are.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) - Being there for other people when they need you affords those who do it with certain benefits. It feels good, it's also nice to be asked and it makes you feel good about yourself. Well, someone is about to say thank you but its someone you'd never even considered.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) - If there's anything you absolutely adore, it's romance, so now is the perfect time to do your part to make sure that not just you and the one you love are enjoying the moment, but that you encourage others to go out there and get some of their own too.