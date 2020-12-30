Horoscope December 30: Virgo could try something new; Aquarius will have a boring day

Check your horoscope prediction and know how the stars and planets in your respective zodiac sign will affect your day today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) - Today you might get a clearer picture of your relationship which you might not like. But, before you throw in the towel and assume it's all over, have a conversation with the other person ask them if what you fear is true. There is a good chance that you've misunderstood something.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) - Your flirting game is on point and you may have to use it to brighten up everyone's day, including your own. Try to use more flattery in your conversations. Remember, flirting is just good, clean fun and it is not a commitment.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) - Today your flexibility and patience will be tested. Though it will still be quite enjoyable and you're sure to have a fun time. Your friends will ask you for advice but do not expect for them to follow it.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) - Now is the right time to move forward with big plans. People will be receptive to your ideas. It might finally be time for you to take that BIG step.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) - Today you will be open to a new experience with the help of someone from a different country or religion. You will learn that you have many differences, but also have so much in common. Understanding comes when you pay attention to others.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) - Investigate something new and foreign, check out the art, food, or music from another country. You might not understand everything you see, eat, or hear, but it will be stimulating and fun. You might come across a region of the world you want to explore in person too.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) - If you've been waiting for the right time, today is your day. People are interested in what you have to say and they're ready to help you with your ideas. Don't let this day end without moving forward on at least one project.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) - Stepping outside your comfort zone could be rewarding and you're in a strong risk-taking phase which means that right now you're in a prime position to make a huge leap in your life. Whether it's a job change, moving to a new city, or starting a new relationship, you are ready to explore life.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) - You will be receiving extra level of attention so you'd better take advantage of it as it might not last too long. Gobble up the limelight, and be sure to savor all the adulation. It feels awfully nice to have someone else notice all the hardwork you put in.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) - Today focus on making your life better and let go of some of your negative energy. Go for a long jog or just do some jumping jacks, as long as you can fit some kind of exercise into your day. It will help you shake a bad feeling and be more positive overall.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) - Today might not be the most exciting day you've ever experienced, but being bored isn't the end of the world. If you are left with nothing to do today, get comfortable sitting quietly by yourself. It's a good break, enjoy it.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) - Trust your emotions and follow them wherever they take you today. If you want to pour your heart out to someone, do it. Whatever the result, it will make you stronger and remind you how powerful you are. Being direct might be hard, but it will save you time and help you grow.